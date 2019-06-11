High-Protein Breakfast: This Fibre And Protein-Rich, Creamy Eggs And Oats Meal Is A Must-Try

High-Protein Diet: Eggs And Oats Porridge

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day, as it fuels and readies the body for the entire day that lies ahead. It is often suggested that morning meals should comprise lots of proteins that release energy inside the body. Breakfast should also be the heaviest meal of the day as the digestion runs its best course at this time. Nobody wants to eat roti and sabzi right in the morning as the hunger has not set in just yet. That's why we pack our lavish Indian meals for lunch and go for lighter meals in the mornings that don't weigh us down but are also nutritious and fulfilling enough to keep us satiated till lunch.



There are a slew of options for breakfast meals that one can cook swiftly and eat during a rushed morning before leaving the house. Eggs are an all-time favourite breakfast food, which can be cooked in various interesting ways. Eggs abound with nutrients like proteins, vitamins like B2, B6 and B12, and minerals like zinc and iron.





High-Protein Food: Eggs



Another common meal that is cooked regularly in our kitchens for mornings is porridge. It is usually made with broken wheat or cracked wheat. The dish is known as wheat porridge or dalia in India. Unfortunately, dalia is not liked by all due to its bland taste; even though it offers innumerable health benefits. What if we replace broken wheat with a healthier and tastier option to make porridge? The only food that fits the bill is oats. Oats is a lighter and creamier grain and is neutral in taste, which means it can go with any other food.





High-protein food: oats







Oats porridge is a super healthy meal in itself but we can up the ante by adding eggs to it. Eggs and oats porridge is double the magic and double the nutrition. Here's how you can make it:





Creamy Eggs And Oats Porridge Recipe



Ingredients -



1 cup instant oats

1 large onion or 2 small onions, chopped

1 carrot, chopped coarsely

2 eggs

5-6 garlic pods, grated or chopped

1 cup water

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Red chili flakes

1 tablespoon olive oil or ghee or butter



Method -



1. Heat oil/butter/ghee in a deep vessel. Add garlic and wait till it emits its aroma.

2. Add onions and let them turn brown.

3. Put oats, carrots, salt and pepper. Stir for 1 minute and pour water. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes or till the carrots wilt and oats are cooked.

4. Crack the eggs and combine them well with the mixture. Wait till the eggs are cooked by stirring occasionally.

5. Then, pour milk and let it boil once. At this stage, you can also add cheese if you want to.

6. Once the milk boils, turn down the gas. Sprinkle oregano and chilli flakes and serve.



This creamy porridge will win your heart instantly. It can be served as is or with bread toast. It can also be used to make a wrap or a sandwich - the dish will taste great in any form you want to eat it.











