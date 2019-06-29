Watch: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Brings Together 2 Incredible Superfoods In This Summer Salad Recipe

Shilpa Shetty Kundra teaches how to make Chilli Mango Quinoa Salad

Former Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is constantly inspiring us to eat healthy and ditch the junk. The 44-year-old, who currently judges a TV reality dance show, also dons the chef's hat for her YouTube channel, where she teaches us how to combine health with taste, through her recipes. The diva, who has a cookbook of healthy recipes to her credit, has always been an advocate of striking the right balanced between eating healthy and indulging yourself. Shetty's weekend binge videos, which show her indulging in delicious and sinful delicacies from around the world, get millions of views on Instagram. But the hedonism is reserved just for the weekend and she insists she eats healthy and clean for the rest of the week, so that she can indulge her taste buds on Sundays.





Shilpa Shetty caught our fancy yet again with a healthy recipe that contains not one, but two of the most popular superfoods around- quinoa and avocado. Quinoa is a gluten-free grain, which is one of the rare plant-based foods which contain all nine types of amino acids. This is why quinoa is known as the complete protein. Avocado has also recently gained traction for being fortified with healthy fats and a range of essential vitamins and minerals, which are important for a healthy mind and body and particularly for weight loss.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's healthy Chilli Mango Quinoa Salad:

The mango in the recipe, gives the healthy meal a delicious summery twist. Additionally, the salad has an extremely healthy dressing made from lemon juice, mustard sauce, chopped and de-seeded red chillies, salt and pepper.





The salad itself contains lettuce and another superfood- spinach- along with cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado and alphonso mango. The salad looks incredibly easy to make and is also high in fibre and a multitude or other micro-nutrients. Well, we're definitely trying this incredible salad recipe at home. What about you?







