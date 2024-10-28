Hosting a Diwali party at home is not as easy as it seems. From sending out invitations and decorating the house to deciding what snacks to serve, there are many arrangements to make. Among them all, deciding the snack menu is usually the most challenging. During a Diwali party, guests are often busy playing cards or chit-chatting with each other. And what better than chips to keep them satiated during this time? They are easy to eat, super crispy, and oh-so addictive. No, we're not talking about your usual potato chips here. This time, how about treating your guests to something unique? Make way for Kolkata-style masala chips! These crispy delights taste so good that your guests won't be able to get enough of them.

What Are Kolkata-Style Masala Chips?

These chips give an interesting twist to classic potato chips. The chips are crushed and combined with chopped onions, coriander, chillies, and spices. The result? A masaledaar snack that will have you hooked from the first bite. Whether as an evening snack with chai or munched on during Diwali parties, they are ideal for both. These chips will be a hit among kids and adults alike.

How To Ensure Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Remain Crispy?

Kolkata-style masala chips will taste good only when they are perfectly crispy. To achieve this, ensure that the potato chips you're using are crispy enough. Also, avoid adding too much lemon juice, as it can make the chips soggy quickly. Don't forget to drain excess water from the onions, as they too can affect the chips' crispy texture.

How To Make Kolkata-Style Masala Chips | Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Recipe

The recipe for these Kolkata-style masala chips was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. To make them, you just need a handful of ingredients and 5-10 minutes of your time.

Start by adding chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, chaat masala, and lemon juice to a large bowl.

Give it a good mix. At the time of serving, crush plain potato chips into the bowl and combine everything together.

Your Kolkata-style masala chips are now ready to be served!

Feel free to top them with some more chaat masala and coriander leaves before serving.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Give this recipe a try, and we guarantee your guests will become instant fans! For more such recipes, keep coming back to our website.