The festival of light is here. It is time for your taste buds to come alive with an array of festive sweets. From laddu to kaju katli and jalebis to the ever-popular soan papdi, we all have that one favourite treat. While the dazzling lights and firecrackers take centre stage, what truly unites everyone is the spirit of Diwali parties. Just like the rest of us, Bollywood celebrities also come under one roof to celebrate this joyous festival. And this year, their festive vibes kicked off with a Diwali bash at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. If you are also planning a Diwali party but feeling uncertain about the food menu, fear not. We have got you covered with delectable recipes, from starters to desserts, that will burst with flavour in your mouth, much like the vibrant fireworks of the festival.

Diwali 2023: Here We Have A 3-Course Meal Idea For You:

Appetisers:

1. Baked Chicken Seekh : These healthier yet delicious chicken seekh kebabs are the best way to start any festive party. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dahi Kebabs : Creamy and rich, dahi kebabs offer a delectable vegetarian snack option for your celebration. Recipe here.

3. Aloo Bonda : Crispy and flavorful, aloo bonda makes for the perfect appetiser to enjoy during the festival of lights. Want the recipe? Click here.

Main Course:

4. Lemon Chicken : Tangy and zesty, lemon chicken adds a burst of citrusy goodness to your Diwali spread. Detailed recipe here.

5. Keema Biryani : A rich and aromatic keema biryani brings a savoury and indulgent touch to your festive feast. Click here and get the recipe.

6. Dum Paneer Kali Mirch : Spicy and creamy, dum paneer kali mirch tantalises the taste buds with a fiery and flavorful gravy. Here is the recipe in detail.

7. Veg Makhani : A luscious veg makhani is a must-have, featuring a rich tomato-based gravy and an array of veggies. Get the recipe by clicking here.

Breads:

8. Malabar Parotta : Crispy and layered, Malabar parotta adds a delightful South Indian touch to your party menu. Click here to get the full recipe.

9. Soya Methi Garlic Naan : An innovative and aromatic naan with soya, methi, and garlic, that will enhance your Diwali culinary experience. Want the recipe in detail? Click here.

Desserts:

10. Gajar ka Halwa : A traditional and sweet gajar ka halwa is a festive classic. It is perfect for satisfying the sweet tooth of your guests. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

11. Kaju Ki Barfi : This sweet and nutty treat is a delightful way to end your celebration. Here is the recipe in detail.

If you liked our set menu, then follow it and make a full course meal for your friends and family this festive season. Happy Diwali!