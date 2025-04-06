Rasam holds a special place in South Indian cuisine. Loved for its tangy flavour, it's a go-to for many when they're craving something comforting. Not just South India, but the love for rasam also extends to other parts of the country. Now, you'll come across several versions of rasam, including jasmine rasam, pachai puli rasam, coconut rasam, garlic rasam, and more. Adding to the list, we bring you another delightful recipe that will instantly get you hooked. We are talking about curry leaves rasam! The recipe for this flavourful rasam was shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory.

What Is Curry Leaves Rasam?

Curry leaves rasam is a traditional South Indian recipe made with a mixture of curry leaves, spices, tamarind, and tomatoes. This flavourful and aromatic dish is often served as a soup or a side dish, and is known for its delicious taste.

Is Curry Leaves Rasam Healthy?

Curry leaves rasam is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. The curry leaves offer numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving digestion. Additionally, the inclusion of tamarind, tomatoes and spices adds to the nutritional value of this dish.

What Pairs Well With Curry Leaves Rasam?

Curry leaves rasam is a versatile dish that can be paired with a variety of foods. Try serving it with steaming hot rice, idlis, or dosas for a comforting meal. You can also pair it with some crispy vada for a satisfying snack.

How To Make Curry Leaves Rasam | Rasam Recipes

To make curry leaves rasam, follow these simple steps:

Crush black pepper, cumin seeds, dried red chillies, garlic, and curry leaves using a silbatta (mortar and pestle).

Then, add tamarind water to a pan along with chopped tomatoes, the ground paste, salt, turmeric, coriander, and water. Let it simmer for about 8 to 10 minutes.

For the tadka, heat some oil in a pan along with hing, mustard seeds, dried red chillies, and curry leaves.

Once it starts to splutter, pour it over the rasam and give it a good mix. Serve hot and enjoy!

