How To Make Karupatti Paal - South Indian-Style Jaggery Milk | Why You Should Drink Jaggery Milk During Winters

Karupatti paal is best enjoyed during the winters

Highlights Karupatti paal is basically flavoured milk made with jaggery and spices.

This South Indian-style jaggery milk helps you keep warm from within.

We have got the recipe for you.

Jaggery (or gur) is best enjoyed during winters. The most traditional desi candy, jaggery has a sweet taste and rich aroma that adds some extra flavour to the dish. Have it in form of gur ki kheer or Bengali pithe - a wholesome chunk of gur is just irresistible. You can also relish it along with your hot favourite makki ki roti and sarson ka saag or paratha. In fact, if you explore the regional cuisines, you will find gur being used to prepare various unique foods and beverages. One such heartwarming drink is a glass of Karupatti Paal. For the unversed, 'karupatti' is referred to as jaggery and 'paal' stands for milk.





Karupatti paal is basically a hot drink made with gur, milk and some healthy spices that warm you up from within. Alongside being super delicious, this flavorful milk is loaded with multiple health benefits and is considered great for the winters.





Winter Special Karupatti Paal | Health Benefits Of This South Indian-Style Jaggery Milk:

One of the main ingredients that make the drink stand out in the lot is jaggery. Jaggery is a storehouse of minerals, iron, vitamins and more - all of which are known to strengthen immunity and prevent several cold and flu. As per health experts, jaggery helps dilate blood vessels and further warms us up from within. This makes jaggery an ideal winter food. Moreover, the calories in gur help produce heat in the body and refuel us with energy.

The second important ingredient is milk. The benefits of milk need no introduction. It is one wholesome food that is loaded with calcium, phosphorus, vitamins and several essential minerals. Alongside strengthening our bones and teeth, milk is touted great for managing weight due to its protein content.





Jaggery milk also includes some healthy kitchen spices like ginger, cinnamon, mulethi, nutmeg and more. These ingredients not only enhance the flavour of the drink but also add on to its benefits. The spices can be customised as per your choice.





How To Make South Indian-Style Jaggery Milk | Karupatti Paal Recipe:

In this recipe, we used ginger powder, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder to make it warmer and ideal for winters. It also includes jaggery powder and cow milk. If you are someone who follows veganism, you may replace cow milk with any vegan alternative.





All you need to do is boil a cup of milk, add dry ginger powder, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder and mix well. Switch off the flame and add jaggery to it. Drink jaggery milk hot to enjoy the most.





Click here for the full recipe.





Promoted

You may drink this jaggery milk at night as an alternative for the much popular haldi doodh. This drink can also be a luscious option for the kids at home who make a fuss about drinking milk.





You must give this drink a try!







