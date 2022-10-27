It is pure joy to indulge guilt-free during the festive season without caring about weight or health. But it's too late when we realise as tummy problems start surfacing. Indigestion, constipation, diarrhea and acidity are some of the issues we may face after too much unhealthy eating. If you too are suffering from such symptoms, turn to probiotics for relief. Probiotics are live bacteria in the food that benefit our body in various ways. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Healthy gut is one that digests food and nutrients properly. The biochemical process of fermentation in foods promote the production of healthy bacteria that helps maintain a healthy gut and prevents intestinal disorders."





We have listed some commonly-found probiotic-rich foods you can include in your post-festive diet.





Here're 5 Probiotic Foods For Healthy Stomach:

1. Curd:

Clinical Nutritionist Rupali Datta shares, "Indians love having in curd in their meals, and it is a great way to better digestive health. One must include a lot of probiotics in their diet to keep digestive system healthy."

2. Paneer:

Fermentation may produce probiotics in food. While most kinds of cheese are fermented, paneer (cottage cheese) is one of the few that contain probiotics. Have it raw with seasonings or include in your salads and sandwiches.

3. Idli:

Idli is one of the many south Indian foods that have a huge fan following. Take advantage of your love for idli to improve your gut health. Through fermentation, the bio-availability of the food's minerals amplifies, helping the body get more nutrients from the food eaten.

4. Pickles:

We all love pickles on our plate; don't we? But not all pickles offer a good number of probiotics. Choose fermented instead of just pickled foods and get relief from stomach-related issues.

5. Buttermilk:

Buttermilk (or chaas) made with probiotic-rich curd is also a great option. Not only this drink is healthy, it is also super refreshing. Here's how you can make the perfect buttermilk at home.





Don't let the festive spirit die down just yet. Consume these foods to remember all the festivities with a happy mind and healthy body.