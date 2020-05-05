SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Turn Leftover Rice Into Paratha For A Wholesome Breakfast

Combine the leftover rice with some dahi, atta and spices and make a crunchy and delicious paratha out of it.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: May 05, 2020 15:21 IST

  • Spruce up the leftover rice into an interesting and delicious dish
Leftover food after a meal is a regular affair in almost every household. Of all those food items, rice is one of the most common foods. If you notice, we tend to cook rice in excess almost every time. What do you do with that leftover rice? Store in refrigerator for later use! Leftover rice can easily be consumed in the next meal as it is; but same food in two meals can be boring sometimes. During those times, you can easily add some basic ingredients and spruce up the leftover rice into an interesting and delicious dish.

Here we bring you an easy recipe that can turn the leftover rice into crispy parathas for a wholesome breakfast meal. All you need to do is, combine the leftover rice with some dahi, atta and spices and make a paratha out of it. We have used simple steamed rice for the recipe, but you can replace it with jeera rice, pulao, khichdi, lemon rice etc.

Also Read: Make These Leftover Rice Pops With Bare Minimum Ingredients

ncsa45soLeftover rice can easily be consumed in the next meal 

Here's The Recipe For Leftover Rice Paratha:

Ingredients:

Rice- 1 bowl

Atta- 1/4th cup

Curd- half cup

Onion- 1 (chopped)

Green chilli- 1 (chopped)

Ajwain- half teaspoon

Roasted jeera powder- half teaspoon

Roasted red chilli powder- half teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves- 1 teaspoon (chopped)

Salt (preferably black salt)- as per taste

Method:

Step 1. Take the leftover rice and mix it with curd, onion, green chilli, coriander, ajwain, jeera powder, red chilli powder and salt. You can add some sugar as well. Adjust the spices as per taste.

Step 2. Now, add atta to the rice-dahi mix and knead a soft dough. You can add more atta if you need. Avoid using water for kneading. Cover the dough with damp cloth and rest it for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3. Make small balls out of the dough and roll them gently using rolling pin and board. If the dough is very soft, you can also make the roll using hands (just like you do for makki ki roti).

Step 4. Heat a pan, grease it with some oil or ghee and on low flame, place the paratha.

Step 5. Flip it when one side is cooked. The paratha turns golden brown when it gets cooked. Cook both the sides well.

Serve hot with aachar and dahi. You can also add some 'makkhan' if you want. Do not pack it for lunch or leave for later use as the paratha turns soggy when cools down.

Try this recipe with the excess rice you have in the refrigerator and let us know your feedback in the comment section below. Enjoy!





