If you have tried Rajasthani cuisine, then you surely know how delicious bajra khichdi tastes. Flavourful khichdhi, made with bajra, moong dal etc and topped with oodles of ghee - it only defines comfort. Likewise, there are several other bajra-based dishes that help you put together a soul-soothing meal anytime of the day. Take bajra roti or Maharashtrian bhakri for instance. Besides being popular for their unique taste and texture, each of these dishes is known for their health benefits too. Bajra is a storehouse of nutrients. It is loaded with protein, fibre, complex carbs and more. Besides, it is also gluten-free, making it ideal for the ones who prefer avoiding wheat in their diet (or the ones with celiac disease). According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Bajra helps promote weight loss, aid gut-health, manage diabetes and more."

Health Benefits Of Bajra: Bajra Is A Storehouse Of Iron:

Did you know bajra can help combat anaemia too? Yes, you heard us. A recent study, published in the journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition', showed that eating millets daily might help improve haemoglobin level, further reducing issues related to iron deficiency, including anaemia.





The researchers analysed "22 studies on humans and eight laboratory studies on millets consumption and anaemia," an ANI report read. It was found that millets can provide all or most of the "daily dietary iron requirements of an average person". However, the researchers stated that the amount of iron may vary depending on the millet variety you are consuming.

Further speaking about the iron-content in Bajra, Rupali Datta explained, "Bajra provides a modest amount of iron, which is important helps manage haemoglobin level in body and prevent weakness (due to anaemia)."





Considering this, we curated a list of bajra recipes that you can add to your daily diet for the iron balance in your body. Take a look.

Iron-Rich Foods: 5 Bajra Recipes For You:

1. Bajra Khichdi:

A Rajasthani staple, bajra khichdi is easy on gut, light and takes no time for preparation. Besides the healthy bajra, it also includes moong dal, hing, jeera, dhania and more. Here we found a recipe for you.

2. Bajra Dosa:

Love dosa? Here we bring an iron-rich option for you. Bajra dosa is a healthy, gluten-free recipe that can be prepared in just 20 minutes. It also makes a good breakfast option for the ones with diabetes. Click here for the recipe.

3. Bajra Roti:

Also called bhakri, bajra roti is served with ghee topped on it. It has a hard, chewy texture that gives an earthy flavour to your meal. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bajra Tikki:

Here we have another delicious recipe that is made with bajra - it's called bajra tikki. A sweet treat, this tikki is made with gud/sugar, bajra and til. You can pair it with a hot cup of tea and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

5. Bajra Raab:

Bajra raab or millet soup is a delicious drink that includes everything warm and comforting. Besides it is rich in iron and helps promotes an overall health. Click here for the recipe.







Include these dishes to your diet and enjoy an overall healthy lifestyle. Eat healthy, stay fit!





