  International Coffee Day: 5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate With

International Coffee Day: 5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate With

International Coffee Day is a dedicated day to celebrate the love for coffee every year on 1st October. Here are some delicious coffee recipes to try!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: September 30, 2020 18:43 IST

International Coffee Day: 5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate With

International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on 1st October.

International Coffee Day 2020: Coffee isn't just a beverage, it's a feeling by itself. Coffee can rejuvenate your senses, awaken your thoughts and yet blow away your worries. It can comfort your soul and satisfy your cravings. There is no better feeling than curling up with a book, a cup of coffee and a warm blanket at the end of a long, tiring day. Whether it's a frothy cappuccino, a soothing latte or a bittersweet mocha, there's something for all kinds of coffee adulators! We realise how much the humble beverage has impacted us when, "Let's catch up over coffee," has become a catchphrase of its own right.

hc994n28International Coffee Day is celebrated across the globe. 

International Coffee Day is a dedicated day to celebrate the love for coffee every year on 1st October. People from all wakes of life across the globe come together and talk about their shared love for the beverage, as well as the farmers who cultivate it.

So, if you can't get by without your daily caffeine fix - join us in celebrating International Coffee Day! Here are five recipes made with coffee that you should definitely try today.

5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate International Coffee Day:

1. Filter Coffee

A classic hot beverage from South India, the recipe is a hit among coffee-lovers. It's just the right mix of bitter and sweet, foamy and fluid. Click here for the recipe. 

3p8kubi8International Coffee Day: Make authentic South Indian style filter coffee. 

2. Cold Coffee

If you thought hot coffee was addictive, wait till you try cold coffee! The creamy delight will refresh you from within and leave you asking for more. Click here for the recipe.

3. Tiramisu

Authentic Italian Tiramisu is one of the many dessert recipes which use coffee as its main ingredient. The heavenly combination of cream, chocolate and coffee will definitely call for a second helping. Click here for the recipe.

303sbkcgInternational Coffee Day: Dig into the divine layers of Tiramisu. 

4. Chocolate Coffee Truffle 

Chocolate and coffee together, does anything really get better than this? Indulge your sweet tooth with this decadent recipe. Click here for the recipe.

5. Coffee Cake with mocha frosting

The flavour of coffee combined with the goodness of cake makes for a divine dessert that will make you drool every single time. Click here for the recipe.

l6iubc5gInternational Coffee Day: Make coffee cake with your favourite ingredient. 

Celebrate the love for coffee with these delightful recipes, because the only thing better than one cup of coffee is two of them.

Happy International Coffee Day!



