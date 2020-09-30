International Coffee Day: 5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate With

International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on 1st October.

Highlights International Coffee Day is celebrated every year on 1st October

The occasion marks a day when global coffee-lovers unite to celebrate

Here are some recipes to try on International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day 2020: Coffee isn't just a beverage, it's a feeling by itself. Coffee can rejuvenate your senses, awaken your thoughts and yet blow away your worries. It can comfort your soul and satisfy your cravings. There is no better feeling than curling up with a book, a cup of coffee and a warm blanket at the end of a long, tiring day. Whether it's a frothy cappuccino, a soothing latte or a bittersweet mocha, there's something for all kinds of coffee adulators! We realise how much the humble beverage has impacted us when, "Let's catch up over coffee," has become a catchphrase of its own right.





International Coffee Day is celebrated across the globe.

International Coffee Day is a dedicated day to celebrate the love for coffee every year on 1st October. People from all wakes of life across the globe come together and talk about their shared love for the beverage, as well as the farmers who cultivate it.





So, if you can't get by without your daily caffeine fix - join us in celebrating International Coffee Day! Here are five recipes made with coffee that you should definitely try today.

5 Best Coffee Recipes To Celebrate International Coffee Day:

1. Filter Coffee





A classic hot beverage from South India, the recipe is a hit among coffee-lovers. It's just the right mix of bitter and sweet, foamy and fluid. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: How To Make Authentic South Indian Filter Coffee)





International Coffee Day: Make authentic South Indian style filter coffee.

2. Cold Coffee





If you thought hot coffee was addictive, wait till you try cold coffee! The creamy delight will refresh you from within and leave you asking for more. Click here for the recipe.





3. Tiramisu





Authentic Italian Tiramisu is one of the many dessert recipes which use coffee as its main ingredient. The heavenly combination of cream, chocolate and coffee will definitely call for a second helping. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: Ever Put An Ice Cube In Hot Coffee? Viral Video Too Satisfying To Miss)





International Coffee Day: Dig into the divine layers of Tiramisu.

4. Chocolate Coffee Truffle





Chocolate and coffee together, does anything really get better than this? Indulge your sweet tooth with this decadent recipe. Click here for the recipe.





5. Coffee Cake with mocha frosting





The flavour of coffee combined with the goodness of cake makes for a divine dessert that will make you drool every single time. Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

(Also Read: Move Over Dalgona Coffee, Try And Make Delicious Coffee Cake At Home)





International Coffee Day: Make coffee cake with your favourite ingredient.

Celebrate the love for coffee with these delightful recipes, because the only thing better than one cup of coffee is two of them.





Happy International Coffee Day!