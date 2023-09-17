Are you tired of eating the same old sabzi every day? If yes, don't worry, as you're not the only one. It's only natural to feel this way, as having one kind of dish on a regular basis can indeed get quite monotonous. Even if it's your favourite sabzi, having it often can soon turn our love into dislike for it. That's why, we are always on the lookout for unique recipes. Sabzi is an essential part of an Indian meal, and we are blessed to have a variety of sabzis that we can always fall back on in such situations. Break the monotony by trying this lip-smacking Rajasthani mogar ki sabzi. We are sure it will be an instant hit in your family.

What Is Rajasthani Mogar Ki Sabzi?

Mogar ki sabzi has moong dal as its key ingredient. We usually enjoy moong dal in its curry form, but rarely as a sabzi. To make this unique sabzi, the moong dal (green gram) is cooked separately and then sauteed along with tomatoes and a pool of flavourful spices. Tomatoes add a kick of tangy flavour to this sabzi. It doesn't take much time to prepare and is also high in protein content. Mogar ki sabzi offers the perfect balance of health and taste and will be a refreshing change from regular bhindi sabzi, bharta, gheeya, aloo sabzi, etc. You can make it for lunch and dinner and pair it with dal, raita, and achaar to put together a wholesome meal.

Rajasthani Mogar Ki Sabzi Recipe | How To Make Rajasthani Mogar Ki Sabzi

Start by washing the moong dal nicely. Soak it in water for a while. Transfer to a pressure cooker along with water and cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Now, heat some oil in a pan and add jeera, mustard seeds, and hing. Once the seeds start to crackle, add all the dry masalas. Saute well. Next, we need to add the chopped ginger, green chilies, and garlic. Give it a nice mix before adding the tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are cooked, it's time to add the moong dal to the pan. Mix well and cook for a few minutes. Finally, add the salt and a dash of lemon juice for a kick of flavour. Top it with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with roti.

For the complete recipe for Rajasthani mogar ki sabzi, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!