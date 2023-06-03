Cheese and Potatoes are one of the best food combinations out there. And we're not just talking about relishing potato snacks with a cheesy topping/ dip. You can mix these two ingredients together to make a variety of crispy and mouthwatering snacks. If you're looking for a different kind of treat, then we've got you covered. We have come up with an easy recipe for a cheese and potato snack that you are sure to love: special stuffed bondas. These balls of yumminess can be prepared in around 30 minutes and require simple ingredients. Find out more below.

What Are Bondas?

Bondas are a deep-fried snack believed to have originated in South India. The most popular version is the aloo bonda, made by coating spiced potato balls in a besan (gram flour) batter before frying. This may remind you of other potato snacks such as the batata vada. Different savoury versions of bonda exist, and one can also prepare it with sweet stuffing. The recipe below gives an indulgent twist to the regular potato bonda by adding cheese to the filling, along with other flavourful ingredients. Whether you want a unique tea-time snack or an appetiser to impress party guests, this cheesy aloo bonda is the way to go!

How To Make Cheese Aloo Bonda At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Cheesy Potato Bonda

Peel and mash boiled potatoes and set them aside in a refrigerator. Make a thick batter using besan, water, oil, ajwain, turmeric and chilli powder. Cover and allow to rest for around 10 minutes. Pound ginger, garlic and green chillies together to make a coarse mixture.

Heat oil in a pan, and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and curry leaves, followed by the pounded mixture made earlier. Saute and then add onion.

Next, add turmeric, salt, steamed corn, coriander leaves and chaat masala. Mix well. Then add the mashed potatoes and combine all the ingredients. Turn off the stove and allow this mixture to reach room temperature. Once cooled, make small balls of the aloo mixture. Inside each, press a piece of a cheese cube/ fill it with grated cheese. Seal the balls well with more potato mixture as required.

Coat these balls into the besan batter and deep fry them until they turn golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup and hari chutney.

