Keema is a dish that no chicken lover can get enough of. Minced chicken cooked with chillies, onions, and spices - it's simple yet incredibly delicious. When paired with hot pavs or crispy parathas, nothing can beat that combination. As a keema lover, you've probably tried regular chicken keema many times, and no doubt, it tastes amazing. But imagine adding even more deliciousness to this already heavenly dish. Meet Chicken Malai Keema - a unique chicken keema recipe that elevates its flavour to the next level. This recipe was shared by Chef Natasha Gandhi on her Instagram handle.

What Makes Chicken Malai Keema A Must-Try Dish?

Chicken malai keema is a dish that no keema lover should miss. It's rich, creamy, and packed with flavour. As soon as you take the first bite, you're sure to become an instant fan. Moreover, it's incredibly easy to prepare, so you don't need to worry about your cooking skills. All you need are a few basic ingredients and 20-25 minutes of your time.

How To Ensure Chicken Malai Keema Turns Out Creamy?

What sets this dish apart from regular keema is its creaminess. To achieve this, ensure you add plenty of cheese while cooking. While this recipe uses processed cheese, you can also opt for mozzarella. Try to get your hands on fresh cheese for that perfect creamy texture. The more cheese you add, the better your chicken malai keema will turn out.

How To Make Chicken Malai Keema At Home | Chicken Malai Keema Recipe

In a bowl, combine the chicken keema, yoghurt, cream, ginger-garlic-chilli paste, black pepper powder, chilli flakes, and lemon juice. Mix well.

Next, heat ghee in a large kadhai and add peppercorns, bay leaf, slit green chillies, and green cardamom. Saute for a few seconds.

Now, add the chicken keema mixture to the kadhai and cook until the keema is thoroughly cooked.

Once the keema is 90% cooked, add the birista (fried onions), fresh mint leaves, and lots of processed cheese.

Smoke the mixture, then garnish with more birista, mint leaves, fried raisins, and green chillies.

Enjoy your creamy chicken malai keema with crispy parathas!

Are you already slurping? Don't delay - try making this delicious dish over the weekend and impress your family with your culinary skills.