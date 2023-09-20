Tikki lovers, this one is for you, especially if you are seeking new flavours in your favourite desi snack. Matar Paneer Tikki is a delightful fusion of two beloved Indian dishes: Matar Paneer and Aloo Tikki. Matar Paneer is a creamy North Indian curry made with green peas (matar) and soft chunks of paneer ( cottage cheese), cooked in a luscious tomato gravy. On the other hand, aloo tikki is a popular street food snack made from mashed potatoes mixed with aromatic spices and herbs. Merging these two favourites gives birth to matar paneer tikki, where the creamy essence of matar paneer meets the crispy perfection of aloo tikki. The result? A mouthwatering, golden-brown patty that's both creamy and crunchy, with a burst of flavours in every bite.

Why Matar Paneer Tikki Instead Of Regular Aloo Tikki?

It's a unique fusion that will make the entire snacking experience full of surprises and excitement. Matar paneer tikki brings together the best of two worlds: the rich creaminess of matar paneer and the delightful crunch of aloo tikki. It's a taste explosion like no other.





It's A Perfect Vegetarian Delight: Whether you're a vegetarian or just looking to explore meatless options, this dish has your cravings covered.

Comfort Food: There's something comforting about biting into a warm, crispy tikki, especially on a hectic day when you're looking to pamper yourself.





Easy to Make: Don't be intimidated by its name. Matar Paneer Tikki is a dish that can be easily prepared at home. Plus, it's a fun cooking project for the whole family to get involved in.





It's Versatile: You can customise this dish to suit your taste. Adjust the spice level, experiment with different chutneys, or even stuff the tikkis with your favourite ingredients.

Tikki is a popular Indian snack.

How To Make Matar Paneer Tikki I Matar Paneer Tikki Recipe:

First, prepare the matar paneer filling. Saute onion, ginger, garlic and green chillies. Then add boiled matar, crumbled paneer, salt and spices. Cook and let the mixture cool down. Time to make the aloo tikki mix with mashed potatoes, a dash of salt and breadcrumbs. Knead it lightly and divide it into small portions. Flatten each portion and fill in the matar paneer mixture to make patties. You can deep fry or shallow fry these patties to get crispy tikkis.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for matar paneer tikki.





Matar paneer tikkis are best enjoyed piping hot. Serve them with a side of tangy mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney for that perfect balance of flavours. You can also make it a meal by pairing them with some fluffy naan bread or steamed rice.