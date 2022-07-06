South Indian food undoubtedly has a comforting taste to it. Whether it is the fluffy idlis, crisp dosas, or delicious rasam, nothing comes close to giving a more comforting taste! But there is another South Indian gem that we all can have any day. Any guesses? Of course, we are talking about medu vada! This crispy delight goes well with anything. But when it comes to making medu vadas at home, it takes a lot of time. First, you have to soak the dal, blend them with rice and ferment it for a day before frying them. While this may be a longer process, did you know there are also quick and easy ways with which you can make medu vadas in minutes?! Here we bring you some easy medu vada recipes:





Also read: Watch: How To Make Authentic Udupi Restaurant-Style Medu Vada (Medhu Vadai) At Home

Here're 5 Quick And Easy Medu Vada Recipes:

1.Poha Medu Vada (Our Recommendation)





Poha is an excellent replacement for the dal that needs to be soaked overnight. As long as you have poha and curd in your cupboard, you can make these crunchy vadas with the bare minimum of preparation and ingredients. Find the recipe here.

2.Suji Medu Vada

Replace a few items and whip yourself some quick suji vada! Suji is a wonderful replacement for many South Indian meals and aids in increasing the crispiness of a dish. This recipe is super simple to make and hassle-free! Find the recipe here.

3.Vegetable Medu Vada





Imagine a flavourful medu vada with carrots and cabbage added for crunch. Yes, there is such a recipe, and we too, tried it. The traditional medu vada is given a whole different persona by gajar patta gobhi vada recipe. These vadas are perfect to pair with your evening tea. Find the recipe here.

4.Keto Medu Vada





This vada recipe is undoubtedly not your standard fare. Almond flour, coconut flour, psyllium husk, and xanthan gum are all used in this keto recipe. These ingredients are perfect for a keto diet! Find the recipe here.

5.Bread Medu Vada





You will need common household items like bread, potato, suji, yoghurt, rice flour, and seasonings to make this bread medu vada recipe. Once the batter is prepared, all that is left to do is fry the vadas until they are crisp. You can cook tasty vadas for a supper in a matter of only 30 minutes. Find the recipe here.

















So, the next time you plan to make a south Indian feast at home, try any of these medu vada recipes. Let us know in the comments below how it turned out for you!

