Snack time is something that we all look forward to. As soon as the clock strikes 5 in the evening, our minds start thinking about what to have for our snacking session. More often than not, the majority of these options are fried and greasy, making them unhealthy for us. It's true that they satisfy our cravings, but they are not ideal for those trying to eat healthily. A healthier alternative to them is the quintessential kebab. This Indian snack is loved for its soft and succulent texture and is healthier than many other options. Here, we'll be introducing you to another mouth-watering variety made using a winter-special veggie: broccoli. This broccoli kebab is a high-fibre and high-protein snack and is something you should definitely try.

Is Broccoli Kebab Healthy?

Absolutely! Broccoli, the key ingredient in this kebab, is a treasure trove of essential nutrients. It is rich in vitamins A, K, and C, as well as iron and potassium. As a winter vegetable, this kebab can be a healthy addition to your snack menu. Additionally, it also consists of paneer, which further enhances its nutrient quotient with protein. This kebab is pan-fried instead of the traditional deep-frying method, which reduces the calorie count by a significant amount. While the recipe includes the use of mozzarella cheese, you can skip that step to make it even healthier.

Broccoli Kebab Recipe | How To Make Broccoli Kebab

The recipe for this broccoli kebab was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram page. To begin with, cut the stems and remove the florets of the broccoli. Chop them separately and keep them aside. Heat some oil in a pan and add chopped ginger, garlic, and green chilies. Saute well, and then add the chopped onions, broccoli stems, salt, broccoli florets, and all the dry masalas. Mix well, and add shredded paneer to the mixture. Take it off the heat, divide the mixture equally, and shape it into small kebabs using your hands. Make a dent in the centre using your thumb, and fill it up with a bit of mozzarella cheese. Shape it again to cover it, and then pan-fry until perfectly crispy. Serve hot with fresh pudina chutney and enjoy!

Try this delicious kebab recipe for your next evening snack session. Let us know how you and your family liked its taste. Happy Snacking!