Masoor Dal Ki Pakodi: A Perfect Accompaniment For A Lazy Afternoon Meal

Quick and simple 'masoor dal ki pakodi'

Imagine a day when you feel like doing nothing, but still have to make lunch for the family! Surely every one of you can relate to the feeling. What do you do during those days? Order-in food? Nah... instead you cook something easy and comfortable! By comfortable food, one of the first dishes that we can think of is dal-chawal with papad and achar. To spice-up this comfortable meal, here we have an easy accompaniment recipe for you - a very quick and simple 'masoor dal ki pakodi'. The only time taking step in this recipe is the soaking time of the dal. It has to be soaked for few hours. Not to worry, you can soak the dal in the morning and prepare the pakodi during lunch (anyway, it has to be served hot!).





Dal and the term comfort go hand-in-hand. It is a staple for every Indian from every part of the country. Add on to the comfort is the nutritional value of dal (pulses). Speaking about masoor dal, it is a powerhouse of nutrients.





Masoor dal- powerhouse of nutrients

Benefits Of Masoor Dal:

As per the USDA nutrition data, a cup of masoor dal has 230 calories, 16 grams of dietary fibre, 18 grams of proteins, 6.6. grams of iron, 40 grams of carbohydrate and only 0.8 grams of fat. Hence, it can easily be deduced that one cup of masoor dal a day is sufficient to provide our body all the essential nutrients (vitamins, minerals et al).

Masoor Dal Ki Pakodi (Fritters) Recipe:

Serves: 2





Ingredients:





Masoor Dal- One-and-half small katori (small bowl)





Onion- Half (finely chopped)





Green chilli- Two (finely chopped)





Coriander leaves- One teaspoon (chopped)





Ginger- Half teaspoon (thin slices)





Kalonji (Nigella seeds)- A little less than half teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Oil (Preferably mustard oil for the strong pungent smell)





Preparation:





Soak the masoor dal in water for two to three hours.





Make a paste of the dal with salt in a mixer grinder.





Take the paste in a bowl and add onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ginger and kalonji; mix them very well.





Heat oil in a kadhai (deep frying pan) on high flame. Once the oil is hot enough, low down the flame.





Now, make small balls of the mix with hand and put in kadhai; fry them well in low flame. Make sure of giving the pakodis to cook well (high flame with give colour to the outer shell, but will keep the pakodi uncooked from inside).





Once the pakodis turn dark brown in colour, take them off on a serving bowl.





You can have your comfortable 'dal-chawal' or 'khichdi' with these pakodis by the side and make the meal lip smacking. Some people also make curry with these pakodis just like the famous 'aloo badi rasedaar'. Click here to know the complete recipe of 'Aloo Badi Rasedaar'.





Try these comfortable recipes at home and let us know your feedback!








