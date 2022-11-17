Sabzis form an integral part of Indian cuisines. Be it any curry, dal or bread, we all need a bowl of delicious sabzi to amp up our meals! They are extremely versatile and can be cooked in a myriad of ways. While our go-to sabzi is something as simple as aloo ki sabzi or bhindi ki sabzi, it can get mundane to eat these dishes on a daily basis. So, if you're bored of eating regular sabzis, this methi palak sabzi is definitely worth a try! It not only tastes delicious but is loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins.





Methi and palak are used to cook a variety of dishes during the winter season. In this recipe, methi leaves and palak are ground to form a fine paste and then cooked in a blend of flavourful masalas. This sabzi is quick and easy to make and perfect for a wholesome lunch or dinner meal. Garnish it with roasted papad and pair with any Indian bread of your choice. Check out the recipe below:

Methi Palak Recipe: How To Make Methi Palak

First, we need to blanch the fenugreek (methi) leaves and spinach in boiling water. Blanch them separately, drain and keep aside to cool. Once done, grind them to a fine paste. Now, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, chopped garlic and green chilli. Fry it for a while. Add the spinach-fenugreek paste and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the cumin powder and salt and mix well. Finally, add desi ghee and allow it to cook until done. Garnish with roasted papad and serve hot! Methi palak is ready!











Sounds easy, right?! Make this quick and easy methi palak sabzi at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!







