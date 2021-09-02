A healthy body is formed with a steady routine of nutritious food and ample exercise. It is important for your meals to include all nutrients such as proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals to make it a wholesome diet. However, if you are diabetic, it can become difficult to include the nutrients in a way that will keep your body healthy and mind happy. This is because diabetes brings with it a lot of food restrictions. For National Nutrition Week, we have curated a list of low-carb recipes which will provide you with a riot of flavors and also won't make the fitness enthusiast in you feel guilty about having a second helping.





7 Low Crab Recipes That May Help Manage Diabetes

Poha is a popular Indian breakfast dish or snack that is high on carbohydrates. This recipe, however, replaces the flattened rice with cauliflower, making it extremely healthy for the body.

Make poha with cauliflower to make a low-carb version

For those of you looking for an easy soup recipe that is both diabetic-friendly and low carb, we recommend you try this broccoli soup. Not only is it nutritious but is also simple to make. Since broccoli is low in carbohydrates, it is a perfect vegetable to add to your meals. Rich and fresh, this soup is a must-have.

In case you're having a busy day, this recipe will be the easiest and the fastest to make. All you need is ground cauliflower, a mix of spices, and a few drops of oil.

Make a healthy and delicious upma with this recipe

For all the fans of Gujarati cuisine, we have good news. Now even if you are diabetic, you can enjoy the flavourful flatbreads without worrying about your health. All you need for this recipe is flavourful water of soaked methi and flaxseed meal dough. The rest of the recipe is similar to that of a thepla - only this one is healthier and tastier.

We stumbled on this easy breezy recipe that takes just around six minutes to cook and makes for a great evening snack. This is bound to be a hit at all the family get-togethers.

Make this delicious and easy stuffed peppers recipe

Start your morning right and healthy with this low-carb and high-fiber chilla. With its goodness of fiber and abundance of protein, chilla makes a healthy breakfast dish for diabetic people.

Paneer Kathi roll makes for a great evening street snack and can be super unhealthy. But for everyone diabetic, we have found you a perfect healthy low-carb version.

Enjoy this delicious low carb Kathi roll

When the food is so tasty, you won't even crave any recipes that do not suit your body. Enjoy!