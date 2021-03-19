India is a melting pot of diversified cultures, which is why we get to enjoy different traditions and festivities year-round. The Parsi community in India is all set to celebrate Navroz. A combination of two Persian words - 'Nav' which means new and 'Roz' meaning day - Navroz marks the first day of Parsi New Year, as per the Zoroastrian calendar. It also coincides with the spring equinox that falls around March 20-21 every year. This year, we are all set to celebrate Navroz on March 20, 2021. Navroz is all about spreading love and happiness, where friends and families exchange sweets, gifts and blessings. They also clean and decorate their houses with toran, flowers and rangoli. And needless to say, the festival is just not complete without a lavish Navroz spread.

If you have ever tried a Parsi meal, then you surely know how splendid and elaborated it is! On the first day of the Parsi New Year, people put on their new clothes and start the day with a traditional breakfast. It usually comprises akuri (scrambled eggs), Sali par edu (Parsi-style egg meal), sweet sev (vermicelli) et al. This is followed by a grand lunch where families and friends come together and enjoy a special Navroz spread.

This year, Navroz falls on a weekend (Saturday), which calls for an extended 2-day celebration. If you are planning to host a Navroz lunch over the weekend and have still not decided on the menu, then we've got you covered. We have curated a Navroz-special menu that includes all the popular Parsi dishes to put up a great show on the dining table. Let's get going.

Navroz-Special Recipes: A 3-Course Menu With Recipes For The Festive Fare:

For starter:

Chicken Farcha:

Boneless chicken, marinated in a pool of spices and deep fried with a coating of egg and chilli - chicken farcha is basically a Parsi-style chicken pakoda that makes a perfect appetiser to start your meal with. Pair it with chutney of your choice and indulge. Click here for recipe.

Image Credit: iStock

Parsi Mutton Cutlet:

Probably the most popular snack in Parsi cuisine, mutton cutlet is prepared by mixing minced mutton, boiled potatoes and a myriad of spices. It is deep-fried until crunchy and served hot with some chutney by the side. Click here for recipe.

For Main Course:

Sali Boti:

A traditional Parsi-style meat curry, with prominent flavours of jaggery, onions and tomatoes- Sali Boti spells indulgence. Traditionally, Sali boti is garnished with crispy potato lachcha that adds a unique texture to the dish. Pair it with roti and relish. Click here for recipe.

Image Credit: iStock

Patra Ni Machi:

For the ones who want to add some fish in the menu, here we bring the classic recipe of patra ni machi. It is basically steamed/baked fish that is marinated with coconut, lime juice and mild spices, and wrapped in fresh banana leaves. You can have it as is or pair with some plain steamed rice. Click here for recipe.

For Dessert:

Mawa Cake:

No celebratory feast is complete without some traditional sweets at the end. We bring you mawa cake that is basically a Parsi-style cake/sweet made with fresh khoya, maida, egg, butter, vanilla essence and more. Click here for recipe.

Now, get hold of all the necessary ingredients and whip up a great meal for your Navroz party.

Happy Navroz 2021, everyone!