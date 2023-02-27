Protein is rightly referred to as the 'building block of life'. You need protein to build muscles, promote weight loss, boost skin and hair health and more. Hence, to create awareness about protein and encourage people to include this macronutrient in their diet, February 27 is marked annually as the National Protein Day. Let's start with understanding what protein is. It is one of the three essential macronutrients- other two being fats and carbohydrate. Protein is required for numerous functions in the body. It is made up of amino acids, which help build muscles, organs, and tissues. We have listed some of the major reasons why it is important to include protein in your everyday diet. Take a look.





Here're 5 Reasons To Include Protein In Your Everyday Diet:

1. Muscle growth and repair:

Protein is necessary for building and repairing muscle tissue. It provides the necessary amino acids that the body needs to repair and grow muscles after exercise or other physical activity.

2. Enzyme and hormone production:

Proteins also play a crucial role in the production of enzymes and hormones. Enzymes help break down food and facilitate chemical reactions in the body, while hormones regulate many bodily processes, such as metabolism, growth, and development.

3. Immune function:

Certain proteins, such as immune-globulins, are essential for a healthy immune system. They help fight off infections and protect the body from foreign invaders.

4. Energy production:

While carbohydrates and fats are the body's primary sources of energy, proteins can also be used for energy production in the absence of other nutrients.

5. Feeling full:

Protein takes longer to digest than carbohydrates and fats, which means it can help you feel full for longer periods of time. This can help with weight management and reducing the risk of overeating.





If you are wondering how to include protein in your everyday diet, then fret not, you don't need to walk miles. It is because, many of our everyday food ingredients are loaded with protein and can help nourish us from within. All you need to do is make some conscious decisions while planning your diet.





Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Ways To Include Protein In Your Desi Diet:

1. Dal:

Dal is a staple in India. It is affordable, accessible and versatile. You can prepare a range of recipes with a handful of dal. Besides, it is super-healthy too. Dal is a good source of plant-based protein. The exact amount of protein in dal can vary depending on the type of dal and the way it is prepared. However, on an average, a 100-gram cooked dal contains 4.68 grams of protein (as per USDA). Here, we bring you some dal recipes that can be a great addition to your protein-rich diet.

2. Paneer:

Whether you are a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, paneer holds a special place in every Indian's heart. It is soft, cheesy and can be cooked into different yummy dishes. Besides, paneer is a good source of protein too. On an average, a 100-gram paneer contains around 18-gram of protein. In addition, paneer also contains calcium, phosphorus, and other essential nutrients. Here we bring you some protein-rich desi paneer recipes to add to your diet.

3. Almonds:

Almonds are a good source of protein, containing approximately 21 grams of protein per 100 gram serving, as per USDA data. This makes almonds a popular plant-based source of protein. In addition to protein, almonds also contain healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious snack or ingredient in meals. Click here for some fun ways to add almonds to your diet.

4. Eggs:

Eggs are a great source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that the body needs to function properly. The protein in eggs is found in the egg white, which is also known as the albumen. The protein in eggs is highly bioavailable, meaning that it's easily absorbed and utilised by the body. This makes eggs a great choice for anyone looking to increase their protein intake, whether for building muscle, maintaining a healthy weight, or improving overall health. Click here for some delicious ways to include eggs in your diet.

5. Soybean:

Soybean is commonly used as a plant-based protein alternative for people who do not consume animal products. Soy protein is considered a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids that the body needs to build and repair muscle tissue and other important structures. In addition to its high protein content, soybean also contains other important nutrients such as fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, making it a nutritious and healthful addition to any diet. Click here for some delicious ways to include soya in your breakfast diet.





