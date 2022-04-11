As we are moving towards the hot and humid days, our food preferences are taking a turn too. Tangy, icy and chatpata dishes pop up on the streets and restaurant menus and we enjoy them thoroughly. One thing that is in abundance right now is raw mangoes. Before the juicy ripe mangoes paint our kitchen counters yellow, we have a window of almost a month to enjoy the lip-smacking raw mangoes or kachi keri as it is called in Hindi. The tangy raw mangoes are loved by many, a great summer snack, kachi keri can be devoured with the bare minimum seasoning of just salt too. However, there's more than one way to enjoy these! From curries to juice to even salads, here is how you can relish raw mangoes in 7 delicious forms.

7 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Try This Summer:

1. Aam Panna Concentrate: (Out Top Pick)

Call us biased if you may, but this childhood favourite chilled drink has to the best thing on this list. Sure, aam pana is found in the market as well, but why to opt for commercial products, when you can easily make the concentrate at home with zero preservatives? Here we bring you a very easy aam panna concentrate recipe, which you can prepare and keep for anytime use. Click here for the recipe.





Mango is one of the most loved summer fruits.

2. Raw Mango Popsicle:

Another tangy and icy treat that we just cannot get over in summer is this raw mango Popsicle. The raw mango pospicle has a lot of benefits and is also a refreshing summer treat. This recipe is very easy to prepare and all you need is simple ingredients like raw mangoes and mint leaves. Click here for the recipe.





3. Raw Mango And Vegetable Salad:

Raw mango salad is a popular dish among salad lovers. This salad combines the tangy raw mangoes with the goodness of ingredients like lettuce leaves, cucumber, beans, baby corn, pomegranate and cherry tomatoes which are healthy and light on stomach. It is a quick and perfect addition to your light summer diet. Click here for the recipe.





4. Mango Kadhi Recipe:

A lesser-known version of the very popular Indian 'kadhi', this mango kadhi is prepared without the curd. Instead, the raw mango is de-seeded and boiled well and blended with water in a juicer. It is then cooked just like kadhi with some commonly-used spices like mustard seeds (rai), curry leaves etc. Click here for the recipe.





Both ripe and unripe mango can be enjoyed in summers

5. Kache Aam Ki Dal:

Made with toor dal and kachi keri, this recipe is a perfect pair for a light summer lunch. A tangy yet comforting dish, the kache aam ki daal is easy to make and has many benefits, especially for digestion and gut issues. Here is how you can make it.





6. Aam Jhol:

Another refreshing drink made with raw mangoes is this tangy Bengali-style aam jhol. Prepared with right amounts of sugar and spice, aam jhol not only provides a burst of flavours to our palate, but also help to beat dehydration and several other summer-related ailments. Made with raw mangoes and mint, it is a great after-meal drink in the summer months. Click here for the recipe.





7. Raw Mango Chutney:

Aam ki chutney is a common form of chutney that we often enjoy with rice or simply pair it with our puris. If you were depending on the store-bought chutney till now, you can skip that and prepare fresh and hygienic batch right in your own kitchen. All you need are a handful of peeled and chopped raw mangoes and another summer favourite- mint leaves. Click here for the recipe.





There you go, try these tangy and refreshing kachi keri recipes and enjoy them while they last!