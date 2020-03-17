Summer Diet Tips: This Quick And Easy Cucumber Sabzi Is Perfect To Welcome The New Season

Cucumber can be a part of a person's regular summer diet

Highlights Cucumber keeps your body hydrated

Cucumber is famed for being rich in vitamins and minerals

Cucumber may also help in preventing and removing tan

Gone are the days of the chilly shivers of winters; the nature is on a transition mode to welcome the bright summer days. Summer heat, sweat and dehydration go hand in hand. Every phenomenon is interconnected; hence proper hydration during this time is a must. Other than good amount of water, there are several veggies that help in hydrating our body and one of the most common one is cucumber. This crunchy and cool vegetable is an intrinsic part of our summer diet in several forms.





Why Cucumber Is Touted As A Summer Vegetable?

A member of the gourd family, cucumber is famed for being rich in vitamins and minerals and help in maintaining body's water balance on hot days. From being gut-friendly to boosting weight loss, this vegetable has several health benefits. As per experts, cucumber, due to its silica-content, may also help in preventing and removing tan and dead cells from skin.





Cucumber: An Integral Part Of Summer Diet

Cucumber can be a part of a person's regular summer diet in forms of salad, raita, smoothie, detox water, juice etc. But did you ever know, it can also be a stand-alone sabzi (side dish) for your meals? There are days when you don't like to having anything heavy due to the extreme heat. This 'kheere ki sabzi' comes to rescue then! It soothes your stomach and cools your body down. The best part is, it takes very less time and ingredients to get prepared.

Also Read: Brave This Hot Weather With These Cool Cucumber Drinks





Here's The Recipe For Quick And Easy Cucumber Sabzi:

Ingredients:

Cucumber- two to three





Five spice blend (panch phoron)- one teaspoon (click here for panch phoron recipe)





Dry red chilli- two





Ginger paste- two teaspoons





Turmeric (haldi) powder- half teaspoon





Cumin (jeera) powder- one teaspoon





Salt- to taste





Sugar- to taste (may be half teaspoon)





Refined oil- one tablespoon





Ghee- one teaspoon (for flavour)





Preparation:

Grate the cucumbers finely. Keep it aside without straining the excess water.





Heat oil in a pan (kadhai) and add panch phoron and red chillies to it.





Once the red chillies turn brown, add the ginger paste and sauté for a minute or two.





Add the grated cucumber and mix with the panch phoron and ginger paste.





Now, add haldi powder, jeera powder, salt and sugar to it and stir.





Keep stirring until the water released from cucumber is soaked well and the sabzi turns semi-dry/dry (as you like it).





Once you are happy with the consistency of the sabzi, turn the flame off.





Add a teaspoon of ghee and close the lid.





You also add some green chillies if you want extra heat. But we suggest avoiding having extra spice during summers.





Enjoy the 'kheere ki sabzi' hot with chapatti or rice. Try this recipe at home and let us know your feedback. Enjoy!













