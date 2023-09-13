The work weeks can be long and tiresome. Long hours in the office make us feel drained easily, with no energy left for ourselves. This is even more true during those middle days of the week, and sometimes we just need a pick-me-up to feel better. If you wish to turn around your mid-week blues, there's nothing better than indulging in some lip-smacking food. Don't you agree? Street food, in particular, always manages to lift our spirits. It may not be possible for you to visit your favourite street vendor during the weekdays, but you can certainly recreate those dishes at home in a few minutes. One such loved street food is the kathi roll. It is super easy and can be experimented with a variety of different ingredients. Let's learn how to make delicious tandoori chicken kathi rolls today and drive away your mid-week blues.

Can You Use Store-Bought Wraps Instead Of Making Parathas?

Of course! You can certainly use store-bought wraps instead of paratha to make this kathi roll. They are a convenient option, as you don't have to spend extra time cooking parathas. Make sure to slightly warm them to give them a crispy texture. While there is nothing wrong with buying store-bought wraps, the freshness of something made from scratch at home is unmatchable. So, you'll probably experience a bit of a taste difference in the final product.

Tandoori Chicken Kathi Roll Recipe | How To Make Tandoori Chicken Kathi Roll

To begin, add the boneless chicken pieces to a bowl and combine them with the yoghurt and all the dry masalas. Add a drizzle of oil and mix well to combine everything. Cover the bowl with a cloth and allow the chicken to marinate for at least 1 to 2 hours. We'll be cooking the chicken in an oven for this recipe. Preheat your oven to 180 degrees C and insert the marinated chicken onto skewers. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until done. Now, heat the paratha on a tawa. Place the tandoori chicken in the centre and top it with sliced onions and tomatoes. You can also add coriander leaves and lemon juice for extra flavour. Roll up the paratha nicely, ensuring that everything is in place. Secure it with a toothpick and serve along with pudina chutney.

Click here for the complete recipe for tandoori chicken kathi roll.





Try out this delicious kathi roll at home and share your experience with us in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're on the hunt for more such kathi roll recipes, click here to explore our impressive collection.