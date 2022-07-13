Let's agree, we all enjoy crispy and crunchy snacks during the monsoon. The moment temperature drops and the air becomes nippy, our cravings for something delectable skyrockets. Having a plateful of piping hot crispy snacks with tea or coffee during rainy mornings and evenings is one of the simple pleasures of life. While Speaking of Indian cuisine, we have recipes galore to choose from. From the ever-popular samosas to bhajis, bonda, bread pakora and more, all these snacks together make our Indian cuisine stand apart. If you are someone who loves to enjoy the monsoon with snacks just like we do, here we bring you 9 classic Indian snack recipes that all of us love to devour. Making these snacks at home is quite a cakewalk too. Let's get started with the recipes now.





Monsoon Special: Here're 9 Classic Indian Snacks You Must Try:

Aloo Samosa: Our Recommendation

This recipe is loved by all. Yes, we are talking about 'samosa'. Biting into this North Indian delicacy gives a burst of delicious and aromatic flavours that will make you fall in love with samosa all over again. Find the complete recipe for aloo samosa here. If you want to try more recipes for samosa, click here.

Bread Pakora

The filling of spicy mashed potato wrapped in bread slices and deep-fried till crisp and golden. Trust us, this recipe will be a heavenly experience that you don't want to miss! Pair it up with green chutney and red chutney and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for bread pakora.

Bonda

Next up is this round ball of indulgence popularly called 'Bonda'. In this recipe, boiled potatoes are mashed with salt, chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice and then deep-fried until golden to perfection. Served with a tangy green chutney. Find the complete recipe of bonda here.

Pyaz Kachori

Now, who doesn't love to gorge on the spicy, flaky and piping hot kachoris? Packed with flavourful spices and chillies, here is a super easy and simple pyaz kachori recipe for you. Pair it with sabzi or just a cup of chai and enjoy the beautiful weather. Click here for the complete recipe of pyaz kachori.

Vada Pav

This snack needs no introduction. Made with tempting fried vada placed in between a pillowy pav, served with fiery garlic chutney, this street-style sensation has found fans across the country. Click here for the complete recipe for vada pav.

Aloo Tikki

We just can't go without mentioning our beloved aloo tikki! Crispy, greasy and full of flavours, aloo tikki is one street-style snack we all can't resist eating. The best part is you can make this treat in a myriad of ways. For instance, kurkure aloo tikki, dal aloo tikki, chole aloo tikki and many more. Click here to know all the recipes for tikki.

Kanda Bhaji

Next up we bring you a mouth-watering, flavourful mix of onions, coriander, spices and nutty walnuts, kanda bhaji is perfect for a wholesome meal when you are craving something spicy! To prepare this, you need just a handful of easily available ingredients. Pair it up with your favourite chutney and indulge! Here's the complete recipe of Kanda Bhaji.

Parippu Vada

Last but not least. Here we bring you one of the most popular tea-time snacks of Kerala, masala or parippu vada can be called a crunchier version of the classic medu vada. In this recipe, vadas are made with tur dal to give them the much needed crunch. The popular combination of tea and parippu vada is loved by all. Click here for the recipe for parippu vada.

Roasted Bhutta

How can we miss the iconic charcoaled-grilled bhutta (corn) while listing monsoon special recipes?! The smoky aroma of the roasted bhutta is what makes us stop and buy from a street vendor every monsoon. Now you don't have to go searching for charcoaled-grilled bhutta on the streets as you can easily make them at home with this quick recipe. Click here for the recipe for bhutta.

Now, that you know all the delicious monsoon snack recipes, it's time to execute these recipe ideas at home and let us know which one you liked the most in the comment section below. Happy Monsoon You All!