We all know that mushrooms are good for health. They are rich in vitamins, antioxidants as well as minerals like selenium. But their benefits cannot always make up for their suspicious appearance. Let's be honest: some of us cannot believe that something that looks like that can be eaten! When cooked right, mushrooms can be so delightful that you will forget all about how they originally looked. Nowadays, it is common to add a bit of mushroom to your pasta or pizza in limited quantities. In other dishes, components like chicken and potato may be substituted by mushrooms. Perhaps you have already tried these options but are dreading tasting any dish that contains a lot of mushrooms. But don't worry! You can still incorporate them into your diet in unique ways. For instance, why not eat them as tacos?

Mushrooms are packed with vitamins and minerals. Photo Credit: iStock

Why should you try veggie mushroom tacos?

As mentioned earlier, mushrooms are a crucial source of nutrients for your body. Rich in protein and low on calories, they help in managing cholesterol, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. Secondly, if you are looking for innovative taco fillings (which are not chicken or beans), these mushroom tacos are a great solution. Thirdly, if you already love mushrooms, this dish can introduce you to a new manner of enjoying this ingredient. On the contrary, if you don't like mushrooms but are obliged to eat them, this can be a good way to introduce yourself to them - the other elements like the strong seasoning and fresh toppings will make mushrooms more palatable to you. Finally, these tacos are extremely easy to make. So whether you are looking for a fun snack for a party or a quick dinner, these veg tacos are a fantastic choice.

Sour cream is a great topping for mushroom tacos. Photo Credit: iStock

How to make Veggie Mushroom tacos

The recipe for this dish is very simple and the spices can be customised to your liking. To make the filling, you first need to saute sliced capsicums, onions and mushrooms in olive oil. Next, add seasoning of your choice like cumin, garlic, pepper, oregano, paprika and more. Remember to continue stir-frying until the mushrooms and veggies have cooked. Taste the mixture to check the balance of flavours. You may want to increase the spice. Let the filling briefly cool before you start assembling your tacos. Add a bit of sour cream on top to bring a new texture to the dish and complement the spices. For a hint of freshness, you can also garnish with shredded lettuce. You may also want to keep a bowl of salsa handy. Click here for the full recipe

What kind of taco fillings do you prefer? How do you like to cook mushrooms? Let us know in the comments!