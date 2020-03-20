Watch: This ‘Poha Oats Namkeen Cake’ Sans Oil Can Be A Healthy Addition To Your Breakfast Menu

Both poha and oats are filled with several nutrients

What is on the menu today? It is one of the most common questions a person faces at home; and it is a real struggle to come up with something new and tasty every time to keep the family members happy, especially the kids in the house. During the time when the whole world is undergoing quarantine phase due to COVID 19, self-motivation has become one of the most important things that to keep everyone safe. And, people are making the most of the time at hand. Some are indulging in dancing, some in gardening, while some in cooking. Yes, cooking, rather creating new dishes in kitchen can be extremely satisfying and motivating. Hence, we bring you a recipe which can easily be prepared at home with common kitchen ingredients- it is called 'poha oats namkeen cake'. This will not only give you the satisfaction of creating a new dish, but also bring smile on your family members' faces.





This 'poha oats namkeen cake' recipe is shared by renowned vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'; and the best part is it needs no oil to prepare. On that note, both poha and oats are filled with several nutrients, making this dish healthy for all.





Health Benefits Of Oats:

Oats, according to nutritionist Gargi Sharma, are rich in soluble fibre, which help in lowering blood sugar levels. The low-calorie and high-fibre content in oats may help in good digestion, promoting weight loss. Its rich protein content also works as an excellent energy source for a human body.

Health Benefits Of Poha:

Poha is synonymous to traditional Indian breakfast. Also known as chivda, it is a good source of carbohydrate and is easily digestible. The low calorie content of poha makes it an ideal ingredient for a weight loss diet menu.





Let's Find Out The Recipe For 'Poha Oats Namkeen Cake':

