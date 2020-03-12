Watch: This Protein-Rich Roasted Caramelised Makhana Can Be Your Ultimate Movie-Time Snack

Makhanas are lotus seeds, which turn into edible ingredient after being processed

We generally know movies and popcorns go hand-in-hand. But did you ever think that makhana can be a healthier alternative to the popcorns?! Yes, the light-weighted makhana, also known as foxnuts, can any day make its way into your binge-ing session (both movies and snacks). Many of you can relate to a bowl of roasted makhanas, with salt sprinkled on it, which our mothers used to give during those untimely hunger pangs. Makhanas are basically lotus seeds, which turn into edible ingredient after being processed. They are also highly nutritious.





Here Are Some Health Benefits Of Makhanas:

Makhanas are gluten-free, protein-rich and high in carbohydrate. They are also low in calories which make them ideal for weight loss. Due to its low cholesterol, fat and sodium content, this superfood is good for people suffering from blood pressure, heart-related issues, diabetes et al.





To up the munching game, here we bring you roasted caramelised makhanas, which not only satisfy the untimely hunger pangs, but also makes a healthy movie-time binge. Renowned vlogger Manjula, on her YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen, shared a recipe video for roasted caramelised makhana, which can beat the flavoured makhanas you buy from the market. All she used for this dish are- makhana, oil, salt, sugar and almonds.





Here's The Recipe Video For Roasted Caramelised Makhana:

