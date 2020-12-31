Watch: This Super Easy Paneer Tikka Can Be A Quick Starter For Your New Year Party

This recipe of paneer tikka needs a tawa or grill pan

Paneer is the most favourite food item in every vegetarian household in India. It is easy to make, delicious and versatile to the core. Juicy, succulent chunks of paneer can be whipped into any desired dish of your choice. From a crunchy paneer pakoda for an appetiser to rich paneer makhani for the main course, one can literally place paneer in any course of a meal at any time of the day. This squishy goodness is loved in every form. One such popular food item is paneer tikka. Soft paneer chunks, coated with spicy masala and grilled in tandoor spell indulgence. It makes a perfect quick bite for every occasion - be it as a starter at a party or as an accompaniment with your evening tea.





Available at almost every Indian food joint, paneer tikka is super easy to replicate at home. However, not all can make it like a pro. Why, you ask?! The only factor that stands as an obstacle in the whole process is a tandoor oven. Not every kitchen is equipped with tandoor oven and getting the smoky flavour and burnt texture (two must-haves in a tikka) without oven quite impossible.





But what if we say that we have a trick to get both the flavour and texture of a restaurant-style paneer tikka at home, that too without any oven? Yes, you heard it right! We found a recipe that can help you prepare a restaurant-style paneer tikka on tawa in less than half an hour.

How To Make Restaurant-Style Paneer Tikka In Just 15 Minutes:

Shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', this quick paneer tikka needs roasted besan, curd, ajwain, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, chaat masala, garam masala, kasuri methi, salt and mustard oil for the batter. All you need to do is, dunk the paneer chunks in the batter, marinate and roast them on a tawa or grill pan. You can also roast onion and capsicum cubes alongside the paneer cubes.





Serve the paneer tikkas hot with green chutney and onion salad.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Quick And Easy Paneer Tikka:

