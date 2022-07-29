Thank god it's Friday! You've made it to the end of another working week. Two blissful days of relaxing and indulging in good food are ahead of us. Some of us like to head up for some drinks and food to cafes and restaurants, while others like to cook a storm in the kitchen. If you are one of them, we have a surprise that may 'wow' you. Yes, here we bring you a list of 5 Italian desserts that you can make in the comfort of your own house and that too with some simple steps and ingredients. Whether it's a house party at home or an impromptu guest gathering, these desserts are sure to impress everyone at the table. So, without much ado, let's get started with the recipes.





Here're 5 Italian Desserts Recipes You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Panna Cotta - Our Recommendation

Let's start with the most popular Italian dessert. The term "panna cotta" means "cooked cream" in Italian. It is made from thickened milk or cream and mixed with flavours such as vanilla, mango and chocolate. For the complete recipe, click here.

2. Tiramisu

How can we forget this decadent Italian treat while listing Italian desserts?! Tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert that is made out of creamy layers, biscuits, and mascarpone. Click here for the detailed recipe for Tiramisu.

3. Sabayon with Strawberry Sauce

Next up we bring you a tangy dessert. Sabayon is basically similar to custard. It is served with a light sponge and freshly made strawberry sauce. Trust us, once you try this, you will have it time and again. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

4. Strawberry Mascarpone Entremet

Here we bring you another strawberry-flavoured Italian dessert recipe. It is a mascarpone recipe, an Italian cream cheese, which can also be called a modern-day entremets. Made with the goodness of strawberry, crunchy almonds, cream cheese and more, this dessert is sure to make your special weekend extra special. Find the recipe here.

5. Panettone

A perfect dessert for celebrating special days. Made with very simple ingredients like nuts, eggs, sugar and more, this dessert is sure to get you hooked. Find the recipe here.

Now that you know all the recipes, try them at home to satiate your weekend sweet tooth cravings and let us know how they turned out in the comments below.



