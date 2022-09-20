There is something about Indian snacks that pulls us every time we want something lip-smacking. Be it the crispy samosa, bonda, bread pakora or the yummy desi sandwiches, Indian snacks make for one of the best accompaniments for tea. However, regularly consuming all these snacks can be harmful to health, especially for the ones trying to shed extra kilos. Considering this, here we have found a few Indian snack recipes that are made with zero oil and all healthy ingredients. So, what are you waiting for? Now is the time to switch all those unhealthy snacks and prepare these healthy snacks instead. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Zero-Oil Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea, Take A Look:

1. Makhana Bhel: Our Recommendation

Let's start the list with the recipe we love the most. Made with fox nuts tossed in a variety of spices, this chaat recipe is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Making it at home is quite a cakewalk too. Find the recipe here.

2. Soya Idli

If you love south Indian snacks, this instant idli recipe is worth trying! Made with soybean, urad dal and rice, this recipe is a whole package of nutrients and taste. Wondering how to go about it? Click here.

3. Oats Chivda:

In the world of health, oats need no introduction. With countless benefits of oats, here we bring you a recipe that is a combination of both health and taste. Click here.

4. Shakarkandi ki Chaat:

Last but not the least, we bring you a popular street-style chaat recipe that is loved by all. If you look around and explore, you will come across so many vendors selling this lip-smacking chaat. Making it at home is quite easy, too. Find the recipe here.

5. Masala Omelette in a Mug

Lastly, we bring you a versatile recipe that is apt for tea-time. Besides tea-time, you can also have it for lunch, brunch, and even dinner. This egg recipe is just perfect for a quick meal. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these recipes and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.