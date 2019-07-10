SEARCH
Weight Loss: Replace Greasy Meals With Delicious Grilled Vegetables

There's a whole range of vegetables available that you can team up and grill together to make a delectable dish

Neha Grover  |  Updated: July 10, 2019 16:05 IST

Highlights
  • Grilling doesn't require any oil to cook
  • Grilled vegetables are a great option for weight loss diet
  • Here are some recipes you can use to make grilled vegetables

Gone are the days when we would hog on heavy, fried foods for the sheer rich taste they provided. The health conscious lot of today are veering away from oil-laden, unhealthy foods and steering towards healthier options. Sauteing or boiling foods is a good alternative, but if you are still searching for that striking taste in your food, then go for grilling. Grilling involves cooking foods with direct heat from all the sides. Earlier, people used fire but now we have grillers and ovens (thank God for the technology) at home to make the job easier. Grilling doesn't require any oil to cook; in fact it ensures proper, ‘deep-inside' cooking. Grilled foods exude an invigorating roast aroma that can elicit the attention of anyone. Grilled food possesses a mix of charred and smoky flavours that makes the food so salivating.

When it comes to grilling, meats are the most common foods that are usually thrown on the grill plate to be had as snacks or be used to make main meals. For the vegetarians to experience the unmatched joy of eating grilled foods and also accelerate their weight loss process, grilling vegetables is a great option. There's a whole range of vegetables available and you can pick and team up any veggies of your choice and grill them together to make a delectable dish.



Here are some recipes of grilled vegetables meals that you can easily make at home -

Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce

This refreshing dish makes for a great appetiser. Vegetables are marinated with lemon juice and are grilled until tender. Garnished with sesame seeds and walnut sauce, this meal will definitely be a winner at a party and will amp up your diet regime. 

View Full Recipe

(Also Read: Grilled Almond Barfi)

Grilled Marinated Vegetables

A plain grilled vegetable dish that can replace unhealthy snacks as party starters. A bunch of flavourful veggies marinated with olive oil, garlic and parsley, and grilled to perfection.

View Full Recipe

(Also Read: How To Roast Vegetables - An Ultimate Guide)

Grilled Vegetable Potpourri

A plate of grilled veggies gets a herb-y makeover. Seasoning of oregano and thyme and addition of vinegar, give this dish a fresh and tart flavour. These veggies can be eaten as is or with steamed rice.

View Full Recipe



Grilled Vegetables with Feta Bruschetta

Bruschetta is the one of the most convenient appetisers. Crispy bread topped with grilled vegetables and feta cheese will make for a succulent treat.

View Full Recipe



Rush to a grocery store and fill your cart with your favourite vegetables. Grill them instead of frying or sauteing, and eat some great, hearty meals on your weight loss diet.



Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

Tags:  Weight Loss DietVegetablesGrilled Recipes
