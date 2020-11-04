Why Is Jaggery (Or Gur) Good For Your Blood Pressure? 5 Yummy Recipes You'd Love!

Jaggery is a traditional sweetener procured from sugarcane or palm tree

Come winters and our cravings for gur hits the roof. Jaggery is an intrinsic part if Indian households. It is used to flavour desserts, rice, roti and even curries sometimes. Many of us still sneak in a bite of the traditional sweetener post dinner just because we have seen our parents do the same, who, in turn, learned from theirs. Jaggery is known to do wonders for our energy levels; it is an excellent substitute for sugar. It is replete with vital vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin C that may help keep seasonal infections at bay and rev up our immunity naturally. It helps stimulate the bowel movement too by acting as a diuretic, and hence very good for digestion. In addition to all this, jaggery may also be a very good addition to the diets of those struggling with high BP issues or hypertension.





Why Is Jaggery Good For Hypertension

Jaggery is a very rich source of potassium. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects caused due to sodium. We all know what impact excess sodium has on blood pressure - it disturbs the water balance, which, in turn, obstructs smooth blood flow through blood vessels. Potassium works as a diuretic - it makes you urinate and expel extra sodium. Therefore, jaggery may help blood pressure spikes in control, but only if it is consumed in moderation.





There are many ways in which you can enjoy jaggery. Here are some of our most favourite.





5 Jaggery-Based Recipes That You Must Try:





1. Gur Roti Recipe

This sweet roti is a winter specialty and a delicious departure from your regular flatbreads too.





2. Gur Ke Chawal Recipe

Another treat we cannot have enough of in the winters. Rice sweetened with jaggery and topped with nuts make for a wholesome fare you do not want to miss.





3. Poha Gur Laddo Recipe

This chunky, sweet ladoo made with flattened rice flakes and jaggery is perfect for those odd-time sweet cravings.





4. Turmeric Jaggery Halwa Recipe

This immunity-boosting halwa is so soft and scrummy, that you are bound to make more often.





5. Dahi Choora Gur Recipe

This classic breakfast from Bihar is actually a Sankranti special dish, but it is so easy to make that it's hard to resist. Some curd, some jaggery, and some poha- that's all you need to assemble this dish.





Try these recipes and let us know your favourite!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



