Winter season is finally here and our appetite has started hankering for all things warm, soothing and decadent. From a steaming cup of adrak wali chai and methi paratha to decadent gajar ka halwa, there's no dearth of winter delicacies out there. If you love to indulge in all the winter special recipes, here we bring you 7 snacks made with popular winter green- methi (or fenugreek leaves). Known for its versatile usage in the culinary world, these leaves have a mild bitter taste and a strong flavour that adds richness and texture to the boring recipes. So, what are you waiting for? Add these winter greens to the usual snacks and enjoy with warm and soothing 'sham ki chai'. Sounds just perfect, isn't it?





Here's A List Of 5 Methi Snacks To Try At Home:

1. Methi Na Gota

Let's hit the list with this Gujarati-style methi fritter recipe. Traditionally called methi na gota, it is a soft and fluffy pakora recipe that looks like Maharashtrian batata vada or South Indian aloo bonda in shape and size. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Methi Khakra

Thin and super crispy, khakra is one Gujarati snack which is loved by almost everyone. Besides, it is a fuss-free recipe and can be made with just a handful of easily available ingredients like flour, ajwain , oil and red chilli powder. It is best served with mirchi ka achaar. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Methi Ka Thepla

Here we bring you another oh-so-delicious Gujarati delight. It is prepared by kneading the flour with methi, ginger, chillies, herbs and yogurt and further made into crispy parathas. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Methi Muthia

Crunchy from outside and mushy from inside, this snack makes for the perfect 5pm meal. The goodness of fresh methi leaves combined with some mild spices makes it simply delicious and irresistible. Try it once and we are sure, this snack will tug at your heartstrings. Find the recipe here.

5. Methi Mathri

If you are bored of that regular mathri, then it's time to take things up a notch with this flavourful and masaledar methi mathri. Pair it with your tea for maximum indulgence! Besides, this recipe is so easy and quick to make. Click here for the recipe.

6. Methi and Kishmish Pakoda

Sweet and savoury, this snack recipe is made with the goodness of methi leaves as well as kishmish (raisins). A delicacy perfectly crispy, you won't stop munching on these crunchy and delicious pakoras. Here's the recipe for you.

7. Paneer Methi Satay

If you love enticing tandoori aroma, this tandoori paneer satay recipe is meant for you. It is delicious yet super healthy, making it a fantastic option for both dieters and non-dieters. Here's the recipe for you.

Try out these winter delights with your evening cuppa and let us know which one turns out to be a hit amongst all. Happy Winters!










