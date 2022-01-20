Apart from its good taste, there are ample reasons why we love to indulge in soups. Soups are easy to digest and often take over as your only food companion when you fall sick. It's inevitable that the demand for soup increases in winters when the temperature drops and your body craves comforting dishes every now and then. Despite all this, some nutritious soups also support you in your weight loss journey. It's always better to rely on this food item when you want to treat your tastebuds and give your body the required dose of protein. We have curated a list of about 7 protein-rich soups for you. Refer to the list and make your winter a delicious affair.





(Also Read: Beetroot Chicken Soup, Chicken Hot & Sour Soup And More: 7 Protein-Packed Chicken Soups For Winter)

Here Are 7 Protein-Rich Soups To Try In Winters

The health-conscious ones would know, the cabbage soup diet is quite popular. It is said that consuming large batches of cabbage soup would help you get rid of those extra kilos. So, what are you waiting for? Rustle up this ever-comforting cabbage soup and enjoy winters.

This is a paradise for all the ones who don't really prefer non-vegetarian food items. This soup will help you compensate for your bodies' protein requirements. You can consider this broth and it will help you in your weight loss journey as well. Give it a try.

For many, it's really difficult to imagine a lavish feast without chicken dishes, isn't it? But often people don't know that something like a heavenly chicken soup can help in cutting down that extra gained weight from your body. This soup gets a boost with beans and tomatoes.

Think of lazy winter afternoons when you simply don't have the motivation to go to the kitchen and cook up a full-fledged meal. Well, trust this delightful soup to make you happy on such days. The added advantages say that it's rich in protein and helps you while you want to lose weight.

Your weight loss journey doesn't always need elaborate soups made with a lot of ingredients. Sometimes, it could be as good and simple as a yummy carrot and tomato soup. You'll need some fresh carrots and tomatoes along with a few homely spices to prepare this recipe. Carrots are fibrous and low on calories.

This soup will come as a breath of fresh air when you are simply bored of your regular aloo matar curry at home. Green peas carry many health properties and are high in protein. So, without much ado, just go to the kitchen and prepare some indulgent green pea soup.





(Also Read: Try This Wholesome Macaroni Pasta Soup Recipe For A Perfect Winter Meal)

The name is enough to tell you some notable properties of this soup. For this, all you need to do is blend some celery with vegetables and chicken if you like and see the magic. It not only looks gorgeous but tastes too.





Satiate your hunger pangs with these healthy soups and enjoy winters the best way possible.