World Pulses Day: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Her Mother’s Metkut Recipe On The Special Occasion

Pulses are one of the staple foods of every India. They are not only a powerhouse of nutrients, but also easily accessible and affordable. Pulses are good sources of fibre, carbs, vitamins, proteins and more. Recognising the value of pulses, The United Nation General Assembly, on December 20, 2013, adopted a resolution 2016 as the International Year for Pulses. As per UN, the General Assembly, in 2019, proclaimed February 10 as the World Pulses Day. To mark the day, celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share recipe and information about Metkut, a special dry mixture of pulse and spices. Metkut is also known as buknu/ menthittu/ parupu podi across India,





"India had a rich diversity of Pulses (more than 65000 varieties) and an equally diverse methods of using them for different needs and occasions. They also fix Nitrogen back in the soil and prevent the usage of chemical fertilizers," she wrote on her post.





Further speaking about Metkut, she said, it is a dry mixture of pulses and spices. It is traditionally mixed with rice and ghee, and works as a perfect substitute for regular dal-rice. "When mixed with rice it provides a complete amino acid profile in a no-fuss, easy preparation," she wrote. It can also be added in curd/dahi to eat bhakri or roti.

(Also Read: Weight Loss Recipe: This 5 Min Dal Soup Is An Ultimate Dinner After A Long Tiring Day)











In her post, she also shared the link to her mother Rekha Diwekar's account where the latter shared the recipe of Metkut in details.





Here's The Recipe By Rekha Diwekar:

Ingredients:

Rice- 1 small bowl (katori)





Urad dal- half katori





Chana dal- 2 katori





Corriander seeds- 2 spoons





Jeera- 1 spoon





Haldi powder- 1 teaspoon





Ajwain- half teaspoon





Soonth- half teaspinn





Red chillies- 2





Salt- to taste





Preparation:

Dry roast only dals and rice.





Grind all ingredients together. Metkut is ready.





Keep in air tight glass bottle.





Sprinkle on hot mau bhat. Add ghee and enjoy.





Can also add metkut to curd and eat with Bhakri/ roti.





As per the celeb nutritionist, Metkut is ideal for kids, especially in the age group of 2-5 years and people who are suffering from constipation and chronic diseases.





She concluded the post by writing, "Let's bring the Pulses back on our plate (atleast 12 different pulses every year) and celebrate them in all their glory."



















