Every year, November 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day. By now, the vegan lifestyle and diet have become quite popular around the world. Vegans avoid using leather, wool, and products tested on animals. They also avoid places that use animals for entertainment, such as circuses or zoos. The idea is to simply love and care for animals instead of using them for our benefit or, worse, being cruel to animals. A vegan diet is based on eating plants and foods made from plants including vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits. Vegans do not eat foods that come from animals, including dairy products and eggs.

Why Do We Celebrate World Vegan Day?

World Vegan Day started in England in 1994, thanks to vegan activist Louise Wallis. As the President of the Vegan Society, she wanted to celebrate its 50th anniversary and bring attention to the term "vegan" entering the English language.





Wallis chose November 1 as the date, right between Halloween on October 31 and the 'Day of the Dead' on November 2. Since then, November 1 has been a special day for vegans worldwide to celebrate and spread awareness of veganism and its benefits.

In honour of World Vegan Day, here are some incredibly delicious vegan recipes you can cook and enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Vegan Recipes For Breakfast

Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes

This is a great pancake option for vegans, made with chickpea flour and packed with pumpkin puree. Start your morning with this delicious and healthy pancake. Click here for the recipe.

Oats Idli

Many Indian vegetarian recipes are vegan too. Case in point: healthy and tasty oats idli. A perfect breakfast food, this idli has suji replaced with healthy oats which is best for those who are health conscious. Find the full recipe here.

Moong Dal Chila

Indian savoury pancake - chila - is also a nutritious vegan option. This delicious vegan breakfast recipe comes with a delicious topping of tofu, green chilli and onions, making your morning wholesome. Check out the recipe here.

Almond Milk Thandai

Ditch cow's milk and use almond milk to make this chilled and flavourful thandai. The thandai also includes aromatic spices and protein-rich seeds. Find the step-by-step recipe here.

Vegan Recipes For Lunch

BBQ (Barley, Beets, Quinoa)

Begin your lunch with this yummy vegan recipe with the goodness of quinoa, baby beet, barley and apples. This delicious BBQ dish is all you need to satiate those hunger pangs. Recipe here.

Vegan Pizza

Who says you cannot enjoy your favourite foods on a vegan diet? With vegan cheese easily available in stores, you need not compromise on your favourite pizza. Click here to learn how to make a restaurant-style vegan pizza recipe at home with delicious plant-based toppings.

Vegan Aloo Tikki

Love street-style Indian chaat? This vegan aloo tikki recipe is for you. This dish uses farm-fresh vegetables and fresh ingredients. Click here for the yummy recipe.

Vegan Recipes For Dinner

Vegan Dal Makhani

Since butter is used for making a creamy dal makhani, this dish uses vegan butter. Vegan Dal Makhani uses minimal ingredients from your pantry and tastes best with flatbreads and rice. Here is a delicious recipe.

Vegan Galouti Kebabs

Vegan galouti kebabs are a melt-in-mouth delicacy that is perfect for family get-togethers. These kebabs are prepared using chickpeas instead of meat. The addition of spices and the cooking technique results in some delicious kebabs. Get the recipe here.

Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Love ice cream but can't have anything with milk because you are vegan? Worry not. This delicious vegan ice cream is here to your rescue. This chocolate ice cream is made with almonds and bananas. Learn how to make it at home.





Do you follow a vegan lifestyle? Share your experiences in the comments section.