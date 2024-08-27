Intuitive eating is a philosophy of eating that helps you guide your eating based on your internal hunger cues. There is no theoretical diet pattern to follow, and the focus lies on eating by listening and understanding your body and its hunger signals. Following intuitive eating is a great way to build a healthy relationship with food and your body. In intuitive eating, there are four different types of hunger. In a video on Instagram, Sohee Carpenter, a popular fitness coach, simplifies these four types of hunger and explains how it is valid to honour each of them with a balanced perspective.

Here Are 4 Different Types Of Hunger We Experience:

1. Physical Hunger

Physical hunger is the typical type of hunger you feel when your body requires food. It stems from a biological need for energy from food. You can feel it by a "grumbling in your tummy or perhaps you'll be cranky or low on energy," Carpenter shares. It is important to eat and not suppress your physical hunger.

2. Practical Hunger

Practical hunger is when you are "not physically hungry now, but are eating to curb future physical hunger," Carpenter shares. For example, if you are about to leave the house for several hours, running errands around town, it might be easier for you to eat a proper meal at home first so you don't have to worry about food while you are gone.

3. Emotional Hunger

Emotional eating is when you eat in response to emotions. "Contrary to popular belief, while we do not want to turn to food as our sole coping mechanism for dealing with negative emotions, emotional eating in and of itself is not a bad thing," Carpenter explains. Food can be a source of great comfort and gratitude when consumed with a positive attitude.

4. Taste Hunger

There's always room for dessert, right? Taste hunger is eating something because you are in the mood for it. If you enjoy some ice cream after dinner, you're satisfying your taste hunger. Craving that specific type of burger and going to the mall to eat it is a sign of satisfying your taste hunger.







Recognizing which type of hunger you are experiencing can help you be more in touch with your body's needs. "It is ok to eat for reasons other than physical hunger," adds Carpenter.





