What's your favourite thing about summer? If you ask us, we'd say the sheer joy of sipping different drinks. As we all know, the summer months tend to dehydrate us, which is why it's so important to keep ourselves hydrated. We all have different preferences when it comes to quenching our thirst. While some rely on a glass of cold coffee, others might prefer iced tea. But did you know that certain summer drinks could actually be dehydrating you? Recently, nutritionist Neha Sahaya took to her Instagram handle to spill the beans and revealed the drinks that you must steer clear of when trying to prevent dehydration.

Here Are 5 Summer Drinks That May Dehydrate You, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Cold Coffee/Iced Coffee

Cold coffee is a beloved favourite for many during summer. While it may provide an instant energy boost, remember that coffee contains caffeine, a natural diuretic. Neha states that drinking it regularly can dehydrate you, causing water loss through urine.

Also Read: Summer Feeling Hot? Cool Off With This Mint-Gond Katira Cooler

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Iced Tea

Like coffee, tea also contains caffeine. You may think you're replenishing your energy, but drinking iced tea may actually dehydrate you. It's best to enjoy it in moderation to avoid feeling dehydrated during summers.

3. Soda

Another summer drink that can quickly dehydrate you is soda. The nutritionist explains that soda is high in sugar and caffeine, both of which can cause dehydration. So, while you may enjoy it occasionally, be sure to drink enough water afterward.

4. Sports/Energy Drinks

Sports and energy drinks are often marketed as a way to replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. While they may help achieve that, don't forget that they are loaded with sugar, making them unhealthy and causing dehydration.

5. Alcohol

We all know that alcohol is a diuretic, increasing urine production and leading to water loss. During summer, drinking cocktails like margaritas, virgin mojitos, cosmopolitans, etc. may not be the best choice. Since summer already dehydrates you, drinking them may worsen dehydration.

Also Read: Heatwave Self-Care: 5 Tips To Follow To Avoid Dehydration While Traveling For Work

Watch the complete video below:

What Drinks Are Best For Maintaining Hydration During Summer?

Now that you know what drinks to avoid during summer, you must be wondering what you can have instead. Well, don't worry, as there are plenty of other exciting options. These include buttermilk, shikanji, coconut water, sabja water, jal jeera, bael sharbat, kokum sharbat, sattu water, among other options. All of these are enriched with essential nutrients and low in calories. Consuming them can help prevent dehydration and keep you fit during summer.





Click here to discover the best desi drinks to cool you down this summer.