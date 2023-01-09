Lentils or dals have long been an essential part of the Indian staple diet. A bowl of comforting, flavoursome dal is what completes the meal for most of us. From dal makhani and tadka dal to spinach dal and mixed dal, the dish offers comfort like no other food. Red masoor (laal masoor) is power-packed with nutrients and has a plethora of health benefits. The benefits of laal masoor dal had been recognised in the centuries past and thus it has earned an important place in our daily meals. There is no denying the fact that a bowl of masoor dal can fulfil the nutritional and dietary requirements of an entire meal.





When it comes to its preparation, it's quite easy to prepare and is also found to be one of the most common dals used in Indian households. Red masoor does not need much time to soak or cook. You pair it with steamed rice or with chapati (flatbread), a delicious bowl of dal goes with literally anything. When it comes to nutrition, laal masoor dal contains a significant amount of protein along with several minerals that are beneficial for health.

Here Are 5 Reasons You Should Include Red Masoor Dal In Your Diet:

1. Helps In Weight Loss

Red masoor dal is rich in dietary fibre that is known to keep you full for a longer time. This means you don't feel hungry in-between meals and will not binge on junk foos. Moreover, laal masoor aids digestion and regularises bowel movements.

2. Skin Health

Having red masoor dal on a regular basis will give you healthy glowing skin. Since the dal is loaded with antioxidants, it helps prevent rapid ageing by minimising cell and tissue damage.

3. Good For Bones And Teeth

Red lentils are packed with essential nutrients and minerals like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorous that are known to strengthen our bones and teeth and reduce the risk of bone injuries, fractures, and diseases such as osteoporosis.

4. Boosts Heart Health

The high fibre content in red masoor dal helps promote heart health. High-fibrous foods help lower the bad cholesterol levels (LDL) in our body and, in turn, prevent cardiovascular issues such as stroke, heart attack, clogged arteries, and clots.

5. Improves Vision

Laal masoor dal is brimming with nutrients such as vitamins A, E, and C found in red lentils that keep our eye's health in check. The dal is also rich in protein and antioxidants that further keep eye infections and flu at bay.