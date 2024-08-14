As the season changes, there is often a rise in cases of infections. Falling sick not only weakens your physical health but can also get quite discomforting and exhausting. There are several things you can do to boost your immunity and protect yourself from seasonal infections. According to Harvard Health, your first line of defence is to choose a healthy lifestyle. This includes exercising regularly, sleeping well, minimising stress and eating a healthy diet. In a recent Instagram reel, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, shared six superfoods to boost your immunity. Let's check these out.

Here Are 6 Superfoods For Your Immunity, As Shared By Dr Nene:

1. Turmeric

Everyone knows about the gold-old Haldi Doodh or Golden Latte for good health and immunity. Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric which has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and immunity-boosting properties. Turmeric is widely used in Indian cooking and you can also drink turmeric milk at bedtime for good sleep and a dose of immunity.

2. Red Bell Peppers

Red Bell peppers are a good source of vitamins A and C which help in building immunity and managing high blood pressure. Vitamin A is also required for building important cells that fight against infectious diseases. Bell peppers are also rich in vitamin B6 and folate which help in lowering the levels of homocysteine, ensuring the health of the heart.

3. Ginger

Adding some grated ginger to your cup of tea is an age-old household practice for boosting immunity. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK, "The volatile oils found in ginger have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis."

4. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, limes and lemons are high in vitamin C, which is known to enhance the production of white blood cells and improve immune function. These are also rich in antioxidants that help boost your immunity. Click here to learn how to make healthy lemon elixirs for monsoon.

5. Yogurt

A healthy gut is crucial for a strong immune system. Yogurt is rich in probiotics which help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Add yogurt to your daily diet for a stronger immune system. You can eat Greek yogurt for breakfast with some berries, eat plain yogurt with your lunch or add it to your evening smoothie.

6. Spinach

Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants as well as beta-carotene. All their powerful nutrients enhance the infection-fighting ability of your immune system. You can add it to your salads, make curries or blend it into your smoothies. Avoid cooking spinach for too long so that it retains most of its nutrients.







Add all these superfoods to your daily diet and boost your immunity.