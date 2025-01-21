For many, quinoa is a popular choice for weight loss or clean eating. It's loaded with nutrients and fibre - two essentials for effective weight management and overall health. Another key selling point is its protein content and versatility, making it a go-to for many. But can this so-called superfood alone meet your daily protein requirements? What sets it apart from other grains? If quinoa is a regular part of your diet, here's what you need to know about its nutritional value and how to consume it in a nutritionist-approved way.





Photo: iStock



What Sets Quinoa Apart from Other Grains?

It has a high protein content. Nutritionist Amita Gadre explains that 100 grams of quinoa provides 13 grams of protein. In comparison, grains like wheat, jowar, and bajra offer approximately 10 grams per 100 grams. This difference makes quinoa a preferred choice for vegetarians aiming to meet their protein needs with ease.

Can Quinoa Alone Meet Your Protein Needs?

No, it can't. While quinoa contains all essential amino acids, making it a complete protein, relying solely on it won't suffice. Gadre highlights that one serving of quinoa (about 13 grams) delivers only 4 grams of protein. This isn't enough for a high-protein diet aimed at maintaining or building muscle.

How To Turn Quinoa Into A High-Protein Meal

To make quinoa a more balanced protein source, pair it with complementary foods. Gadre suggests combining it with protein-rich options such as paneer, lentils, or chicken. These combinations not only boost its nutritional profile but also make meals more satisfying.

Photo: iStock

Common Quinoa Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

1. Skipping the Rinse

Failing to rinse quinoa leaves its protective saponin coating intact, leading to a bitter taste. Rinse thoroughly before cooking to avoid this.

2. Not Seasoning Enough

Quinoa's mild flavour needs a boost. Enhance its taste with fresh herbs, nuts, sauces, or coconut milk.

3. Overcooking

Overcooked quinoa becomes mushy. Remove it from heat slightly early and let residual heat finish the cooking.

4. Ignoring Excess Liquid

Excess moisture affects quinoa's texture. Use a sieve to drain and press out any remaining liquid gently.

5. Skipping the Rest Period

Allowing quinoa to rest post-cooking lets it absorb flavours and ensures a fluffy texture.





