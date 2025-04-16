It is peak summer, and most of us are on the hunt for ways to feel cool, light, and a little less drained. Iced teas, minty concoctions, detox drinks — there is always something new doing the rounds. But two drinks that have held their ground for years are coconut water and lemon water. Whether it is someone reaching for a post-workout refresh or just trying to make better daily choices, these two options are everywhere. But let us be honest — have you ever paused and asked yourself which one is actually healthier? Is your favourite summer drink doing more harm than good, especially if it is coming from a restaurant or café? If you are someone who swears by hydrating summer drinks, this is something you need to know.





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Coconut Water:

Coconut water is a regular on the healthy drinks list for a reason. Packed with nutrients and easy on the stomach, this natural beverage is a fan favourite. Here is what makes it stand out:

1. Helps Lose Weight

Trying to cut down on calories? Coconut water is naturally low in calories and contains no fat. It is the kind of drink you can keep sipping without stressing too much about your weight.

2. Naturally Hydrating

Loaded with essential electrolytes like potassium, coconut water works like nature's very own sports drink. It is ideal to beat dehydration, especially when the heat is unforgiving.

3. Good For Heart

Some studies suggest that coconut water may help lower blood pressure. It also supports better circulation, which is always a plus for your heart health.

4. Soothes The Stomach

Had one of those heavy, regret-filled meals? Coconut water is known to calm the stomach and help with digestion. It is great to have after overeating or when you are feeling uneasy.

5. Good For Skin

Thanks to its hydrating properties, coconut water may also help your skin look less oily and feel more refreshed. Perfect for dealing with summer skin issues.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Lemon Water:

Tangy, zesty, and incredibly refreshing — lemon water has quietly become a staple for those who want to feel fresh and stay on track health-wise. Here is why:

1. Controls Weight

Lemon water is not a magic potion, but it does help. It can support digestion and metabolism, which helps your body function better when paired with healthy meals.

2. Boosts Immunity

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, and that means lemon water may help your body fight off common infections. A good option when you want to keep your immune system strong.

3. Good for Skin

Drinking lemon water regularly can help flush out toxins. This may help reduce pimples and other breakouts, leaving your skin clearer.

4. Supports Digestion

Having lemon water after meals is a simple hack for better digestion. It may help break down food and reduce that bloated, heavy feeling after eating.

5. Keeps You Hydrated

Let us face it — plain water can get boring. Adding lemon makes it way more appealing, which in turn helps you drink more water and stay hydrated.

Coconut Water Vs Lemon Water: Which Is Better?

Nutritionist Amita Gadre broke it down for us. According to her, coconut water usually contains around 50 calories. On the other hand, if you are preparing lemon water at home with about 2 teaspoons of sugar, it comes to roughly 40 calories. So, in terms of numbers, they are pretty close. “Both the drinks are nourishing and hydrating in their own sense,” she says. That means both coconut water and lemon water bring something good to the table — it just depends on what your body needs more.

Coconut Water Vs Lemon Water: Which One To Avoid?

Yes, both drinks are healthy, but there is one thing that can completely change that: added sugar. It sneaks into your drinks and bumps up the calorie count without you even realising it. Especially with lemon water, sugar is often added at home or while dining out. A quick fix? Skip the sugar completely or swap it with a better option. “You can substitute sugar with stevia or monk fruit sweetener,” the expert states.





And if you are someone who loves ordering fresh lime soda when eating out, it helps to come prepared. Carry a small sweetener with you and simply ask the restaurant staff to leave out the sugar syrup. That way, you still get your favourite tangy drink without the unnecessary sugar load.





