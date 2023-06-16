How does it feel when you don't fit in your favourite pair of jeans even after working out really hard? It's just so disappointing, right? Just blame it on the stubborn belly fat that plays a key role in propelling our weight loss efforts. But what you also need to realise is that it takes the longest to burn those extra pounds around your tummy and this is where you need to make some extra efforts. Besides, your everyday workout and yoga sessions, you also need to keep a check on your diet, especially in the mornings. As per experts, our metabolism is at its peak during this time of the day, maximising the benefits of all the nutrients added to the body. Hence, we always prefer having a healthy morning ritual to shed extra kilos and burn fat faster.

It doesn't take much effort to keep up a healthy morning ritual; all you need to do is have the right kind of food in the right amount and at the right time to give your day a healthy start. And to do so, all you need is planning and a proper prep session. That's it. Today, we bring to you some very commonly consumed desi drinks that also have the ability to burn belly fat. So, add pair them with your morning meal and speed up the process naturally. That sounds like a plan, right? Let's check out the drinks right now.

5 Desi Drinks That May Help Burn Belly Fat Too:

1. Haldi Chai

Can't imagine starting the day without a cup of tea, right? It gives us the necessary kick of energy to get out of bed and start the day. But if you notice, you will find people having their specific preferences when it comes to chai. Some like it with milk, some like it black. Then there are people who have the de-caffeinated ones made with herbs and spices. Here's one such herbal tea option, made with the very versatile turmeric (haldi) that can help you lose weight too. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chaas

We love chugging glasses of chaas to quench our thirst. But did you know it can be great for weight loss too? Chaas is made of yogurt, a rich source of protein and probiotics, which helps speed up the metabolism process in the body, further melting the accumulated fat in the belly region. Click here for some of our favourite chaas recipes.

3. Nimbu Pani

It is possibly the most popular drink during the summer. It is cooling, hydrating and can be made at home in no time. Here, we will give you one more reason to gulp gallons of nimbu pani - it's weight loss-friendly too! Lemon is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants that help you detox and promote the digestion process in the body. These factors come together to further speed up the weight loss process. Click here for three popular ways to prepare nimbu pani.

4. Sattu Sherbet

If you are looking for a light breakfast option while on a weight-loss diet, try sattu sherbet. A perfect summer meal, it is made of sattu (roasted, ground Bengal gram) that contains an adequate amount of protein, fibre and essential minerals to keep you full for longer, preventing untimely cravings. Fibre also helps break down the nutrients properly and make the most of them, without adding extra kilos to your body. Click here for the recipe.

5. Nariyal Pani

The most popular drink available around, nariyal pani (coconut water) contains a good amount of bioactive enzymes that help balance the water level in the body and improve metabolism. These further help the muscles burn more calories, accelerating the weight loss process. You can have nariyal pani as is or make soulful drinks with it. Click here for a summer-y coconut water-based drink recipe that includes the goodness of lemon too.

Include these desi drinks in your diet and burn the stubborn belly fat with ease!