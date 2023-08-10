Our fast-paced lives often don't allow us to leisurely enjoy our meals. On workdays especially, we tend to eat our breakfast and lunch in a hurry. Sometimes, we don't manage to have them at the right time. We are so caught up with work, meetings or other commitments, that we may not even realise that we haven't eaten properly. But it's time to start paying attention. If you often tend to have lunch late, you may face certain health issues. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently spoke about the same on her Instagram page. Find out more below:

Also Read: Suffering From Gas? 6 Foods You Didn't Know Could Cause Flatulence

What Is The Best Time To Have Lunch?

An early lunch is considered good for health.

According to Rujuta, the ideal time to eat lunch is between 11 am to 1 pm. Those following a healthy routine usually stick to this rule. However, it is not always possible for all of us to follow it. As a result, we have lunch at odd times and this leads to feelings of bloating, acidity and other issues later in the day. You may even face "an afternoon slump," as the nutritionist points out. So how can you ensure such problems are kept to a minimum? Here's what she recommends:

Also Read: 5 Quick And Healthy Lunch Box Ideas For Kids

What To Do If You Have A Habit Of Eating Lunch Late (After 1 pm):

1. Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking a glass of water is the simplest way to maintain balance in your body. Remember that water allows bodily functions to take place naturally. Plain, warm water is said to help soothe discomfort related to acid reflux and similar issues.

2. Have a fleshy fruit as a mid-morning snack

Fleshy fruits like chickoo may help you avoid stomach problems.

Rujuta recommends eating custard apple (sitaphal), banana, chikoo (sapota), papaya or any other fleshy fruit between 11 am and 1 pm. If these are not an option, choose dates - which are quite portable as well. These fruits are high in fibre. They can curb hunger pangs, promote satiety and also support gut health. They may also help you avoid irregular bowel movements - which commonly occur as a result of irregular meal timings.

3. End your lunch with some ghee and jaggery

According to the nutritionist, the power-packed combination of ghee and jaggery can help you avoid headaches, acidity, bloating and other problems caused by a delayed lunch. Make sure to have it immediately after your afternoon meal.





Watch Rujuta's full reel below:





What To Do If You Feel Bloated After Meals?

Post-meal bloating is a problem many of us face. Several factors may be responsible for this. From overeating to food intolerances, there are different causes for that gassy feeling. Sometimes, it can be easily resolved by consuming the right food and drinks as part of a routine. Read more about the causes and solutions here.





Also Read: Feeling Bloated And Gassy? Try These 5 Superfoods For Natural Relief





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.