It's Monday again and you are still on a weekend mode - we totally get you, but unfortunately, most of us don't have that luxury to sit back and relax. Instead, a typical Monday morning starts with a lot of chaos, where you keep juggling between getting over the lazy mode and scheduling things for the whole week. As a result, you often end up having nothing in the morning, resulting in poor digestion and metabolism. What you fail to realise is, proper nutrition intake is very important to kick-start your day and get over the lazy weekend mode. Fret not, we are here with a super simple solution for you.

In this article, we will share some tips and tricks that may help you plan a sustainable morning ritual to give your day a good start. Read on.

A Healthy Morning Rituals To Start Your Day - 3 Easy Steps To Follow:

1. Start your day with water:

As soon as you wake up, have some water and then get down from your bed. We suggest, keep a water bottle on the bed side the night before, so that you don't fail drinking water as soon as you open eyes.

2. Detox water to the rescue:

This is considered one of the smartest ways to flush out toxins and kick-start metabolism. You will find various detox drink options on the internet, with most of them having herbs and spices you use daily in your kitchen. But we suggest, consult an expert to understand the right kind and right amount of detox water for you. Meanwhile, here are some options for your consideration.

3. Have some soaked nuts:

Many people pair their detox drink with some soaked nuts and dried fruits for added benefits, almonds being one of the most popular options for all. It will load you up on protein, fibre, antioxidants and other essential nutrients and help break the night-long fast. Click here to understand why soaked almonds are considered better than the raw ones.

4. Enjoy your coffee or chai:

Finally, it's time to enjoy your morning cuppa. Now, you must be wondering why are we not suggesting these beverages the first thing in the morning. Reasons are many. Coffee and chai are diuretic in nature that may make you feel dehydrated and slow down the process of metabolism. Click here to learn more about the side-effects of having these drinks the first thing in the morning.

5. Have a wholesome breakfast:

Wholesome doesn't mean your meal needs to be elaborate. If you explore, you will find multiple quick and easy recipes that can help you put together a breakfast in no time. Check some of these quick and easy breakfast recipes here.

Trust me, all these steps will hardly take 30 minutes of your time. All you need to do is, plan it well and make some arrangements a night before. That's it! Have a great week, everyone!





