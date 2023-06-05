Most of us resort to South Indian food whenever we feel like having something light. Among the wide variety, one such loved dish from the cuisine is the classic uttapam. Made with a batter of urad dal and rice, it boasts a high nutritive profile. Since it is quite low in calories, it makes for a healthy breakfast option for people trying to lose weight. But this is not at all what we love about uttapam. This South Indian dish is also super versatile. Take this oats uttapam, for instance. Oats, the main ingredient in this uttapam, are known for their high fibre content, which helps keep us satiated for longer periods. Speaking of its benefits, macrobiotic nutritionist Shilpa Arora further explains, "Oats are rich in fibre, which helps you feel full and prevents binge eating. Having oats for breakfast is one of the best ways to ensure you lose weight."

How To Use Oats To Lose Weight?

Oats are considered one of the best grains for people trying to lose weight. Thanks to their high fibre content, they prevent us from binge-eating at odd hours. While oats uttapam is great for keeping your weight in check, there are numerous other ways in which you can use this grain for weight loss. You can incorporate it into other South Indian delicacies such as dosa, idli, pongal, or upma. And if you're from the North, you could use it to make khichdi, tikkis, or even paratha.

What Are Some Other Health Benefits Of Oats?

We're all well aware of oats as a super grain for weight loss, but did you know they also boast a number of other health benefits? They are power-packed with essential nutrients such as protein and can also help lower blood sugar levels. You may also consider including them in your diet if you wish to have better digestive health.

Oats Uttapam Recipe: How To Make Oats Uttapam

To make oats uttapam, all you need are a few simple ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen. Start by adding oats, sooji, and hing to a mixer grinder. Grind them well to form a smooth powder. Transfer to a bowl, and add yoghurt, red chilli powder, cumin seeds, chopped ginger, and baking soda. Mix well. Gradually start adding water to make a thick batter. Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes. Now, we need to add all the veggies, including capsicum, tomatoes, and green chillies. Add salt and combine everything together. Heat some oil on a tawa and pour a ladleful of the batter on it. Once it turns golden brown, flip and cook the other side. Serve hot! Oats uttapam is ready to be relished.

Click here for the complete recipe for oats uttapam.





Make this delicious uttapam at home and add it to your weight loss diet. Once you make it, we're sure it'll become your go-to meal option.