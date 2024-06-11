A happy gut leads to a happy life, right? Your gut health affects not only how your food is digested but also how your entire body functions. Across age groups, experiencing gut and digestive issues is pretty common. However, once your gut health is compromised, it could lead to several issues like kidney problems, obesity, anxiety, heart disease, etc. But how would you know if your gut health is compromised or not? If this question has been lingering in your mind, then you have landed on the right page!





Nutritionist and Holistic Health Coach Shalini Sudhakar (@consciouslivingwithshalini) shared a video on her Instagram handle pointing out 4 gut health warning signs that you must not ignore for a healthy life.

Here Are 4 Gut Health Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

1. Bloating

If you are experiencing bloating, nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar warns that it indicates your food is not getting digested on time and is stagnating in your small intestine for a longer period. This leads to fermentation, causing a lot of gas, which results in bloating.

2. Often Constipated

Experiencing constant constipation means that your colon is not able to completely push the faecal matter out. This results in a lot of residues staying back, causing gas, fermentation, and bacterial breeding, according to nutritionist Sudhakar.

3. Acidity Before or After Meals

According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, if you are struggling with acidity before and after meals, it indicates that your gut is not making the digestive juice on time. It also means that there is a serious disturbance of the circadian rhythm, which causes a disturbance in digestive juice production.

4. Fatigue

If you often feel tired and lethargic, it indicates that your gut is not absorbing all the nutrients from the food you are consuming. This could cause a lot of disturbance to the gut and brain axis, leading to tiredness and weakness.

How To Fix Your Gut Problems

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests some easy ways to fix your gut problems and achieve a healthy and happy gut.

1. For Bloating

Bloating can be dealt with in two ways, according to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar. First, chewing food thoroughly helps in faster digestion and prevents stagnation of food. Second, having your meals at a defined time every day.

2. For Constipation

To avoid constipation and improve digestion, include a source of fiber in every meal. This will help the colon push through your faecal matter with ease. Also, make sure to drink at least three liters of water every day.

3. For Acidity

The circadian rhythm gets messed up if your eating and sleeping schedules are untimely. Nutritionist Sudhakar suggests you should eat between 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM and sleep between 10 PM and 6 AM to fix your circadian rhythm.

4. For Fatigue

Your fatigue will resolve once you follow the above three practices. This will make your gut healthy, and you will fully absorb the nutrients, helping you recover from fatigue issues.





Now that you know how to tackle your digestive problems, make dietary and lifestyle changes accordingly.