Excess belly fat can be a persistent problem affected by many factors, making it hard to control. However, your diet can play a key role in helping you lose weight and burn belly fat. It's important to note that foods high in calories, sugar, and processed ingredients are detrimental to your health. Opting for low-calorie, nutrient-rich foods is essential. Additionally, the manner in which you consume your meals is significant. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra emphasises the importance of protein in your morning meal, as it greatly helps in reducing belly fat.

Also Read: Expert Diet Tips To Help You Drop Stubborn Belly Fat

How Does Protein Help You Lose Weight And Burn Belly Fat?

Photo Credit: iStock

Protein is known to curb appetite and keep cravings at bay, making satiety crucial for those on a weight-loss diet. A protein-rich meal boosts metabolism and promotes feelings of fullness, aiding in burning belly fat. Conversely, a meal with a higher carbohydrate content increases blood sugar levels, triggers the release of insulin, and can lead to fat deposition. Therefore, Manpreet advises us to "protenise" our breakfast.

Also Read: High-Protein Diet: 7 Protein-Rich Snack Recipes For Vegetarians

4 Expert Tips For A Protein-Rich Breakfast:

Make simple changes to your regular dishes to add more protein. Photo Credit: iStock

Manpreet focuses on four common breakfast dishes and suggests simple ways to enhance their protein content. These changes can be small modifications that gradually lead to bigger adjustments in your diet. Here are her recommendations:





1. Poha: Add 7-8 peanuts, sprouts, and/or peas to your poha. For a special recipe by Manpreet herself, click here.





2. Upma: Add beans and 7-8 peanuts to this wholesome dish.





3. Parathas: Use missi roti flour (a combination of whole wheat flour + chickpea flour) for making parathas. Manpreet also recommends adding sattu, A2 paneer, or peas in the stuffing.





4. Dosa/Idli: Pair your dosa or idli with peanut chutney for a quick and tasty protein boost.





Each of these ingredients, including peanuts, peas, paneer, and besan, are great sources of vegetarian protein and are easily available in most kitchens. They are also relatively low in calories (except for peanuts). However, peanuts are rich in fibre and nutrients that make them worth consuming.

Also Read: How To Consume Paneer For Weight Loss: Key Benefits And Easy Recipes





Additional Ways to Add Protein to Your Breakfast:

In addition to the above recommendations, here are some more ideas to increase the protein content of your breakfast:





1. Eggs are a convenient choice to increase your protein and calcium intake. Ensure you use minimal oil, cheese, or inorganic ingredients while preparing them.





2. Incorporate millets like ragi, jowar, bajra, etc., to make dosas and idlis. These grains are excellent sources of fibre, protein, and nutrients. Find out more here.





3. Explore types of upma other than the regular rava (sooji) upma. Click here for weight-loss-friendly recipes.





Now that you have a few ideas for a healthy, protein-rich breakfast, starting your day right will help you stick to your fitness goals. Ensure you plan your morning meal accordingly.

Also Read: 5 Morning Rituals To Kick-Start Weight Loss Journey And Cut Belly Fat





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.