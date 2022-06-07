Let me guess, you have just begun to diet and exercise. As you are trying to lose weight, it is essential to make lifestyle changes, especially diet. But in the beginning, everything seems so challenging. You might be trying to find the right kind of workout routine and, more than that, some healthy recipes that can help manage weight. It may seem difficult, but trust us, it's not that hard! Once you know the balance, managing your weight becomes easy. However, if you are still searching for some recipes, let us help you. Here we have some quick and easy-to-make weight loss recipes for dinner.





Weight Loss: Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Weight Loss Recipes:

This snack is low in carbs and high in protein, making it an excellent complement to your weight-loss diet. Instead of using a conventional rice batter, this idli uses super-nutritious oats. Pair it with delicious chutneys to enjoy the taste.

Protein, healthy fats, and vitamins are all found in abundance in eggs. With a delightful desi touch, this boiled egg chaat expands the variety of the dish. It mixes the goodness of eggs with unique spices and seasonings to give your taste senses a whole different experience.

Coconut rice is light, easy, aromatic, and tasty, and it can be made weight-loss-friendly with a few simple changes. This keto coconut rice, which uses cauliflower instead of rice, is the perfect light and warm dish!

This nutritious dish has a lot of vegetables and a lot of crunchiness. This low-calorie Indian cuisine is stir-fried with a little oil and herbs and spices, will make you feel full in no time. It will also provide you with much-needed nutrition.

Fish, which is high in good fats and low in calories, is an excellent choice for a light and healthful low-calorie meal. This meal will knock you out with its blast of flavours from coconut milk and tamarind. You can have this with some portion of rice.

Cauliflower, also known as gobhi in Hindi, is high in nutrients and low in fat. Roasting gives it a crispy texture as well as a smokey flavour. Make this low-calorie Indian cuisine a part of your new diet plan!





Oats Khichdi





A high-protein, nutritious version of India's favourite comfort dish! This substantial bowl of khichdi is likely to keep you filled, thanks to the goodness of oats, moong dal, carrot, green peas, tomatoes, chilies, and olive oil. Try it out today!





These recipes are quick to make and hardly require anything extra. Try them out and let us know how you liked their taste!